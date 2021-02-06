AirAsia celebrates love in the air; marks 1st wedding onboard a commercial aircraft in the Philippines

A couple bound for Caticlan on AirAsia flight Z2 225, took their relationship to greater heights, as they exchanged vows of love and forever, at 30,000 feet.

Kristoffer “Topy” Rustia and Micah Cura happily said their “I do’s” in front of their fellow passengers, with their loved ones as witnesses to what they described as an impossible dream come true.

Although Topy and Micah both studied in the same university, their paths crossed in 2018 during their initial cabin crew training in Malaysia.

While the world was shocked with the emergence of COVID-19 in December of 2019, the same month, Topy and Micah welcomed their healthy baby girl with so much hope for the future.

Kristoffer Rustia said, “2020 was filled with uncertainties and challenges for everyone in the airline industry but we are always reminded of our love for each other, and a promise of a brighter future for our daughter.”

Just last December 2020, Topy surprised Micah with a heartwarming proposal. As flight crew themselves, both had dreamt of getting married in flight.

When the couple shared their plans with AirAsia, their Allstar colleagues instantly worked together to make their dream come true.

“As crazy as it may seem, I envisioned Micah walking down the aisle in one of our flights wearing her lovely gown, not her cabin crew uniform. It seemed like it would be impossible, knowing that we work as flight attendants but AirAsia made it happen”, Topy added.