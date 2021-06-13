AirAsia celebrates Phillipines’ 123rd Independence Day with the Provincial Government of Bohol and commits to support the province beyond tourism

AirAsia joins the Provincial Government of Bohol to celebrate the momentous occasion of Philippines’ 123rd Independence Day.

The celebration took place on Saturday, 12 June 2021 beginning with a flag raising ceremony and laying of wreaths at the CPG Park in Tagbilaran City. This was followed by an Independence Day Program at the Ceremonial Hall of the Provincial Capitol Building, which was also streamed via Zoom for off-site participants.

Among the attendees were Governor Arthur C. Yap, Vice Governor Rene Relampagos, Congressman Edgar M. Chatto who was represented by Atty. Abel Damalerio, heads of government agencies, Provincial and City Officials, the people of Bohol, and members of the media.

In his special Independence Day message, Bohol Governor Arthur Yap said, “As Bohol joins the nation in celebrating our 123rd Independence Day, the Covid Pandemic continues to dominate headlines and our way of life on a day to day basis. The damage to our economy is devastating. But despite our problems, there are day to day heroes who quietly do their share to keep our hopes alive and protect our people. Just like our local entrepreneurs and MSMEs who continue to find ways to provide a living to their workers and to help our local producers.”

“Bohol is grateful that our partnership with AirAsia will hopefully provide a new and a better chance for our local entrepreneurs and MSMEs to sell their products – a welcome window of opportunity especially amidst the pandemic. This means those of our businesses that have been struggling will now be re-connecting with their suppliers of raw materials, and their workers through work-from-home or on-call arrangements as new orders arrive and production resumes. This means work and livelihoods become available for neighbors and skilled workers, and even our women in the community.”

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla, who was virtually present at the event, shared a message of commitment in supporting the craftsmanship of Boholanos, by inviting merchants to join airasia Shop as a platform for them to market locally made products.

airasia Shop is an online travel retail platform under the airasia super app, with an aim to bring a convenient and value-for-money shopping experience with home delivery service in partnership with airasia’s logistics venture, Teleport. airasia Shop launched in the Philippines in January this year.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “On this historical day, let’s free ourselves from the harsh effects of COVID-19. Apart from getting the vaccine, the other way to do that is to challenge ourselves to do better, diversify, and bring Boholano products to the next level. AirAsia will remain committed in extending our assistance to local enterprises in Bohol however we can through our enhanced digital platform which goes beyond flights. Though we have plenty of partnership opportunities for tourism stakeholders, our support to Bohol and its people go beyond the service and tourism industries, to include the retail industry very soon.

“We invite interested merchants to join us on airasia Shop as we all shift digitally, leading to a better normal. The airasia Shop provides a great opportunity for local artisans and businesses to showcase and sell their products through the airasia super app, reaching a wider audience through our vertically integrated solutions.”

“We hope to be able to deliver the very best of Bohol’s souvenirs, accessories, and beautifully made products to the NCR market soon, and hopefully nationwide as well, ” he added.

AirAsia has consistently shown its full commitment to various initiatives by the local government to boost the service and tourism industry in the province. Last month, AirAsia participated in a meeting spearheaded by Bohol Governor Arthur C. Yap, to discuss “Prospects for Bohol Tourism in the Context of Current Realities in the War Against COVID”.

AirAsia flies 5 times weekly to Panglao Airport in the Province of Bohol. Fly safe with AirAsia and book your tickets via the airasia super app or through airasia.com.

AirAsia has been awarded recently with a Perfect 7-Star COVID Ratings from airlineratings.com for going above and beyond the protection of its guests.