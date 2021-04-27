AirAsia expresses solidarity in the “Bayanihan Spirit” of community pantries

Underscoring the concept of helping and sharing in these challenging times, AirAsia joined hundreds of thousands of Filipinos in sustaining community pantries.

Community pantries offer a day’s relief to those whose livelihoods were severely impacted by the ongoing economic crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, AirAsia handed #AlwaysREDy care kits which contain hand sanitizers, face masks and sanitary wipes along with canned goods, bottled water, and biscuits to select community pantries in Pasay and Paranaque City.

The donated items are a product of the internal “Bayanihan” effort among Allstars as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility program under the #AlwaysREDy project.

AirAsia’s partner establishments such as Lifebouy and Rebisco have also donated hygiene products, biscuits and breads respectively.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “Though the concept of community pantries is no longer new as we constantly exhibit “Bayanihan” during calamities or crises, we can’t help but be amazed on how Filipino ingenuity arises—sharing more with less.

“Our Allstars are #AlwaysREDy to support these collaborative measures as it is very much in line with our core values of making it happen and the sustainability spirit.

“Though the end of the pandemic is already in sight, we still need to hold the line together to eventually break the chain of hunger and suffering by showing random acts of kindness one day, one community, at a time.”

AirAsia also took part in various community outreach programs extending much needed help to typhoon-stricken provinces such as Cagayan and Catanduanes which are not yet part of its route network.

The 11-time World’s Best low-cost carrier has also initiated a partnership with award-winning non- government organization, Liter of Light bringing solar powered lamps to far flung communities in the Philippines.