AirAsia fires up LOVE month with Together in a SNAP

Though not considered an official holiday, for most Filipinos, Valentine’s day is beyond ordinary. It triggers all sorts of emotions: from being sappy to extremely romantic, over a hearty dinner or an exciting getaway! For AirAsia, Valentine’s day means sharing the love and fulfilling a couple’s dream date to a picturesque destination.

On 05 February 2021, the dream of a young couple to get married on board a commercial aircraft, which is considered to be 1st in Philippine Aviation history was realized by AirAsia.

Kristoffer Rustia and Micah Cura, who happen to be both cabin crew, exchanged “I do’s” on board AirAsia flight Z2 225 bound for Caticlan (Boracay).

Their union was made even more meaningful during the early dinner reception held at AirAsia’s partner 5-star hotel— The Lind Boracay, which is one of the ideal hotels for destination weddings.

Located on the premium area of Station 1 in White Beach, The Lind Boracay boasts 119-room luxury hotel that is one of the finest tropical hotel resorts in the Philippines.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “AirAsia knows how the wedding on board event inspired other couples to dream bigger. To make it happen, Asia’s leading low-cost airline is offering yet another treat through a social media contest that will grant three couples the opportunity to fulfill their unforgettable and most awaited get-away Valentine date, with all-in free access to SNAP inclusives.”

SNAP is one of AirAsia’s newest products which offers flight + hotel accommodation packages. Plan your memorable Valentine’s day experience with your significant other, and get the chance to be part of the three lucky winners by following this social media posting criteria:

Step 1: Check out @airasiaph on Instagram, and share the Together in a SNAP wedding video via IG story.

Step 2: Make sure to tag @airasiaph, and use the hashtag #TogetherinaSNAP on your IG story.

Step 3: Save your story on your Instagram Highlights so we can check! Don’t forget to make your Instagram account public.

Step 4: Post your unique love story on your Instagram feed and tell us why you deserve to experience SNAP’s all-in return flight + 3D2N stay in Boracay with your partner. Tag @airasiaph and 5 of your friends, and use the hashtag #TogetherinaSNAP.

Winners will be announced on 10 February 2021 via @airasiaph instagram account.

Meanwhile, AirAsia is offering a return flight + 3 days, 2 nights stay in Boracay from as low as *PhP 2,168 via SNAP!

Booking period is from 8-14 February 2021 with a travel period from 8 February-26 March 2022.

*Fares are on a per person with twin-sharing basis and include all-in round trip flight fares with 3-day, 2-night stay.