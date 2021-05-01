AirAsia honors uniformed personnel with exclusive promo for their essential travels

In appreciation of the selfless service and dedication of our everyday heroes who combat the ongoing pandemic, AirAsia is offering a special promotion of 20% off on all flights for members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Uniformed personnel may enjoy the 20% discount by getting in touch with their respective Public Information Officers to avail of the promo code*. Tickets are available for booking via the airasia super app or on airasia.com, as well as ticketing offices nationwide from today until 4 July 2021, for travel between 10 May and 15 December 2021.

This special discount is extended to immediate family members of uniformed personnel who share the same surname, and are traveling with the said personnel. Uniformed personnel are required to present valid I.D. upon check in.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “AirAsia knows how important it is for our uniformed personnel to reach their destination to carry out their sworn duty to our country. At the same time, we also feel their longing to be reunited with their families after each deployment.

“This promo is more than just a gratitude to their selfless service. It’s our way of honoring their dedication and love of country, that despite working in tough conditions, they remain diligent in their duties with passion and purpose that’s evident and inspiring.

“In this critical time as we await for the full recovery of our country, we hope to be able to assist our hardworking frontliners and their families in returning swiftly and safely through our flights.”

Travelers can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and during the arrival process. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

Guests may find up-to-date information on domestic travel including safety measures, accredited testing partners, and required travel documents here.

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains AirAsia’s top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

AirAsia recently earned a perfect 7-star rating from Airlineratings.com for going above and beyond the protection of its passengers against COVID-19.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

*The promo code must be availed at least 7 days prior to date of travel