AirAsia inks MOA with Hotel Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. as official airline partner

In its efforts to help boost tourism and economic recovery in Cebu, AirAsia inked a partnership today with the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI), as its official corporate airline partner. This partnership is aimed at promoting safe domestic travel in Cebu, which continues to thrive through its self-sustaining tourism industry.

HRRACI is a non-profit, non-government organization that provides an avenue for strategic partnerships among its member companies, associates, schools, and other stakeholders with the common goal of promoting Cebu as a world-class tourist destination.

The MOA signing event was held in Bai Hotel, Mandaue, Cebu where a simple program was held to celebrate the partnership.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “Tourism stakeholders including AirAsia, are united with stakeholders such as the HRRACI, the Department of Tourism and the Local Government Unit in rebooting the tourism industry in Cebu, a vital industry that contributes to the Philippine economy.”

“But in order to do this, we must offer travelers not just sights but also added value to their money. It is through partnerships like this, that we are able to give exciting options and promos for our guests and Cebuanos, who are excited to be rediscovering Cebu as the global health situation is improving.”

“In AirAsia we will continue to innovate to provide the best travel experiences to our guests. We would like to thank HRRACI for this partnership as we are both set to revitalize the tourism sector and the economy of the province.”

During the program, AirAsia presented potential partnership opportunities for HRRACI stakeholders such as a-Access, an incentive card for both AirAsia and non-AirAsia guests granting access to exclusive offers from a wide selection of partner establishments across key destinations in the country including Cebu.

HRRACI also expressed their appreciation for this partnership and efforts taken by AirAsia in rebuilding confidence in tourism and air travel.

HRRACI President Alfred Reyes said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated to the tourism industry that trust, partnership, and solidarity are essential for revitalizing travel as we anticipate the reopening of borders. On behalf of the whole HRRACI, we are excited for this partnership. We are passionate about innovating through partnership and technology and see the way people book and experience travel.”

“This inked initiative between airasia and HRRAC has a wide impact in terms of our industry partners to find solutions and stimulate demand and largely help the struggling travel and tourism industry.”

“With this collaboration, HRRACI remains committed to providing greater convenience, and value to customers and our members, which has become ever important in this pandemic.”

“HRRACI together with airasia is determined to achieve one goal—and that is to rebuild tourism.”

The MOA signing event was also attended by Mia Singson-Leon, HRRACI Vice President for Hotels, and General Manager of Quest Hotel and Conference Center, Brian Noel, HRRACI Vice President for Restaurants, President of Casa Verde, Dr. Grayfield Bajao, HRRACI Vice President for Academe, HRM Dean at the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Campus, Colleen Barcelona, HRRACI Vice President for Resorts, and Human Resources Manager of Plantation Bay Resort and Spa, Jonathan Nowell, HRRACI Board of Trustee, and General Manager of JPark Island Resort and Waterpark, Juvy Ikeuchi, HRRACI Treasurer, and CEO of Kukhai Japanese Seafood Restaurant, Carlo Suarez, HRRACI Board of Trustee, and General Manager of Cebu Grand Hotel, Arlene Tongco, General Manager or Summit Galleria Cebu, Riza Marie Macaibay, Senior Tourism Operations Officer, DOT Region 7, Judilyn Quiachon, Supervising Tourism Operations Officer, DOT Region 7, and Ray Berja, AirAsia Philippines CFO, and media partners.

The event was made possible by the Cebu City Tourism Commission and Chairperson Atty. Joy Pesquera, Lapu-lapu City Tourism Cultural and Historical Commission and Chairman Ms. Cindi King-Chan, Department of Tourism Region 7, headed by Regional Director Shalimar Tamano the Cebu Association of Tour guides and President Ms. Grace Melendres, and the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

