Tara na sa Cebu! AirAsia is the official airline partner of Hotel Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc.

AirAsia has announced its partnership with the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI), as its official corporate airline partner in helping rebuild tourism and confidence in air travel in the beautiful province of Cebu.

HRRACI is a non-profit, non-government organization that provides an avenue for strategic partnerships among its member companies, associates, schools, and other stakeholders with the common goal of promoting Cebu as a world-class tourist destination.

According to recent data from health authorities, Cases of COVID-19 infections in the Province of Cebu have significantly decreased over the past weeks, signaling a strong comeback for the tourism sector, in time for the various festivities and summer activities.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “Filipinos are looking forward to traveling this summer. Though the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in the NCR plus has greatly affected the decision-making of most local travelers, we believe that there will be enough time for our “kababayans” to “beat the summer heat” and visit Cebu.

“Tourism stakeholders including AirAsia, are united with The Department of Tourism and Local Government Units in rebooting the tourism industry in Cebu, a vital industry that contributes to the Philippine economy. When one speaks of Cebu, it means relaxation, luxury, pleasure, and fun, all in one island. It won’t be much of a challenge to attract tourists to rediscover the Queen City of the South.”

The partnership kicked off with a simple virtual program on Tuesday, 6 April 2021, and was well attended by various stakeholders in the hotel, resort, and food and beverage services industries.

During the program, AirAsia presented potential partnership opportunities for the various stakeholders such as A-Pass, a virtual passport that gives the holder special discounts to AirAsia’s partner establishments, and SNAP, airasia’s flight + hotel combo platform on the airasia super app that offers convenient fly and stay packages at unbeatable prices.

“This new partnership with HRRACI brings about great opportunities for us to work together, to rise above the challenges we are facing, and usher the tourism industry to its pre-pandemic glory,” he added.

Members of the HRRACI expressed their appreciation for the efforts taken by AirAsia in rebuilding confidence in tourism and air travel.

HRRACI President Alfred Reyes said, “In an effort to accelerate economic recovery, and in support to boost tourism in the country, AirAsia presented projects to continue rebuilding confidence in travelling. With proper strategies, domestic tourism can lead the rebound in the early phase of recovery.

“I would like to thank AirAsia for leading this amazing initiative. What we need right now is a collective effort and we look forward to working together with all the tourism stakeholders from hoteliers, restaurants, to travel agents to attain our objectives.”

Department of Tourism – Region VII Regional Director Shalimar Tamano said, “Tourism stakeholders are taking the initiative to not only restart the industry but to also rebuild, revive, and re-imagine a new Cebu. We go beyond what we have achieved in the past; we always look ahead by innovating for the better and reinventing ourselves. Our deepest thanks to HRRACI and AirAsia for organizing this event. Rest assured you have our full support.”