AirAsia joins hands with Bohol Tourism and Hotels association to revitalize summer travel demand

In its efforts to boost tourism and economic recovery in Bohol, AirAsia partners with Bohol Association of Hotels, and Restaurants (BAHRR) and the Bohol Tourism Office under the Provincial Government of Bohol to further promote safe domestic tourism. This is also in response to the foreseen surge in travel demand this summer season.

The virtual event took place today, 16 April 2021 and was attended by Josephine Cabarrus, Head of Bohol Tourism Office, Atty. Lucas “Doy” Nunag, Chairperson of Provincial Tourism Council, Joy Angeli Uy, President of Bohol Association of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants (BAHRR), and stakeholders from Bohol’s hotel, resort, and food and beverage services industries.

Prior to this partnership, AirAsia has consistently shown its full commitment to various initiatives by the local government to boost the service and tourism industry in the province.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, ”We at AirAsia remain optimistic about the revival and the future of the tourism industry especially in Bohol, which is at the forefront of our efforts in revitalizing the tourism sector while assuring safe travels for all guests.

“In fact, when travel restrictions were lifted in December of 2020, AirAsia took the initiative of flying a number of media personalities, influencers and celebrities, the most recent being Ms. Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, to instill confidence among local tourists to visit and rediscover Bohol.

“Our commitment to this advocacy continues as we now partner with hotels and restaurants and other industries in the province, offering more travel options and value added services to support the people of Bohol.”

Head of Bohol Tourism Office Josephine Cabarrus said, “Our current challenge is to effectively propel Bohol in the midst of this pandemic and beyond by offering relevant, sustainable, authentic and unique tourist experiences to the widest possible market. We are working on developing year-round tourism products that promote “common good value” through integrated marketing, aligning our branding guidelines with that of the Department of Tourism, and collaborating with partners in the industry, like AirAsia.”

Chairperson of Provincial Tourism Council Atty. Lucas “Doy” Nunag said, “We welcome this effort of a tried and tested partner to come up with innovative approaches to entice guests to travel again and visit Bohol. Bohol stakeholders are eager to try novel ideas to help in the recovery process. Thanks to AirAsia for taking special interest in our province, and we look forward to getting past these infectious times. No doubt, travel and tourism will recover in due time.”

During the program, AirAsia presented potential partnership opportunities for the various stakeholders such as a-Pass, a special passport that gives the holder exclusive discounts and offers to AirAsia’s partner establishments like restaurants and activity providers, and SNAP, airasia’s flight + hotel combo platform on the airasia super app that offers convenient fly and stay packages at unbeatable prices.

“Combined with the existing wonders of Bohol such as the century-old cathedrals, Chocolate Hills, Hinagdanan Cave, the white sand beaches of Anda, Alburquerque, Panglao, and the astonishing diving spots of Panglao, Balicasag, Cabilao, and Pamilican Islands, Bohol is like a gem waiting to be polished again this summer,” Isla added.