AirAsia Philippines makes travel seamless with the Health Travel Icon on the airasia Super App

In its continuing commitment to make air travel better and even safer in the new normal, AirAsia Philippines’ guests will soon experience seamless verification of vaccine information through airasia Super App in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).
The Travel Health Icon will soon be made available to all passengers through the AirAsia Super App, and the airasia website for desktop users. Under the new integrated system, verified vaccination information of guests will be uploaded on the airasia Super App through the Department of Health’s (DOH) VaxCertPH.
The DICT recently developed VaxCertPH for the DOH to help verify legitimacy and certify a passenger’s vaccination status. This is also in compliance with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines on the issuance of digital vaccine certificates.
AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “Integrating the AirAsia Health Travel Icon into the airasia Super App is our way of supporting the immediate and swift recovery not only of the airline industry, but the country’s tourism sector as a whole. It further defines the digital direction of our company. We will continue to create and develop system enhancements which will level up the digital travel experience of our guests.”
Aside from making travel experience smooth, the Health Travel Icon is also seen to add another layer of security and safety across all domestic flights and airports in the country, especially now that leisure travel has started to pick-up following the re-opening of borders for travelers originating from the National Capital Region (NCR).
A similar AirAsia Health Travel Icon is currently undergoing a trial phase in Indonesia. The trial phase here in the Philippines will commence towards October of 2021 in time for the expected influx of passengers homebound for the holidays these “Ber Months”.
“While we are all looking forward to the trial phase of the special feature of the app in the Philippines, we are also exploring future enhancements such as making RT-PCR test or Antigen test results available on the Super App in the near future,” added Isla.
AirAsia Philippines continually reminds its guests to adhere to strict health and safety protocols and get their travel requirements from legit sources. Guests were also reminded of the repercussions if caught forging documents or submitting fake test results.