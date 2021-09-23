AirAsia Philippines makes travel seamless with the Health Travel Icon on the airasia Super App

The Travel Health Icon will soon be made available to all passengers through the AirAsia Super App, and the airasia website for desktop users. Under the new integrated system, verified vaccination information of guests will be uploaded on the airasia Super App through the Department of Health’s (DOH) VaxCertPH.

The DICT recently developed VaxCertPH for the DOH to help verify legitimacy and certify a passenger’s vaccination status. This is also in compliance with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines on the issuance of digital vaccine certificates.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “Integrating the AirAsia Health Travel Icon into the airasia Super App is our way of supporting the immediate and swift recovery not only of the airline industry, but the country’s tourism sector as a whole. It further defines the digital direction of our company. We will continue to create and develop system enhancements which will level up the digital travel experience of our guests.”