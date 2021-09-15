AirAsia Philippines ready to fly guests to leisure destinations!

AirAsia Philippines welcomes non-essential travelers from Metro Manila to some of the most popular leisure destinations, as the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) against COVID-19 downgrades quarantine restrictions to General Community Quarantine (GCQ) Alert Level 4.

As specified in the IATF Memorandum No. 136-A, interzonal travel will be allowed for guests who are above 18 and under 65 years of age, subject to quarantine restrictions imposed by the Local Government Unit (LGU) including their intended destination.

Leisure travelers from Metro Manila may now fly with AirAsia to Caticlan (Boracay), Davao, Zamboanga, Tacloban and Tagbilaran in Bohol as the respective local restrictions accept guests to these locations under Alert Level 4.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “We welcome the decision of the IATF to allow leisure travel outside the NCR. This will certainly help the local tourism and airline industries bounce back and allow small industries in the provinces to recover. At AirAsia, we value our shared responsibility with the government to ensure guest’s safety across all touchpoints in the customer journey.”

The reopening of leisure destinations such as Boracay, Bohol and Cebu is also very timely as the majority of the tourism frontline workers in these key destinations have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

AirAsia Philippines meanwhile reminds guests to continue to follow strict health and safety protocols for each destination. Travel documents such as a negative RT-PCR (swab or saliva) test, vaccination card, confirmed hotel booking, and local tourism QR codes may also be required for verification at the check-in counters and upon arrival at the destination.

To enhance the travel experience for guests, AirAsia Philippines is extending its UNLI Flight Pass’ from its original booking redemption period of 16 October 2021 to 17 January 2022. Consequently, the travel period has been extended from 30 October 2021 to 31 January 2022.

“The extension of the UNLI Flight Pass will give both leisure and essential travelers the opportunity to maximize their pass benefits and save ahead for their trips. It also gives them the chance to regain any halted travel plans especially during Ber months where a lot of homecomings and family vacations happen,” Dailisan added.

Safety of staff and guests is always the top priority for AirAsia Group, which was one of the first airlines worldwide to achieve the top 7/7 rating for being Covid-19 safe by the aviation experts at Airlineratings.com. Over recent times the airline has implemented numerous contactless procedures including during check-in, boarding, inflight and baggage collection. Furthermore, 100% of AirAsia Philippines’ flight crew and ground staff are already vaccinated against COVID-19 so guests can be assured of the highest safety and hygiene standards at all times.

Guests are likewise encouraged to check on airasia’s FLYSAFE landing page and our social media platforms as well as your LGU websites for up to date travel requirements and information.