AirAsia Philippines offers FREE 10kg extra baggage for Filipino seafarers

AirAsia puts the spotlight on our modern day heroes—our beloved Filipino seafarers, who have contributed immensely to the country’s economic growth even before and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In recognition of their invaluable contribution and sacrifices in the high seas, AirAsia Philippines is giving FREE 10kg additional baggage to all TSM members for domestic bookings with a 30kg baggage allowance made until December 31, 2021.

To avail the promo, TSM seafarer members only have to send their booking reference and a copy of their TSM membership card to paa_sales@airasia.com with the subject: Baggage Upgrade – day/month of departure and an itinerary with baggage update confirmation will be sent through their email.

According to a report from the Global Maritime Forum, Filipino seafarers have contributed $6.15 Billion to the Philippine economy in 2019. This no longer comes as a surprise as almost half a million of Filipino seafarers man merchant ships moving 90 percent of trade around the globe. Not only do they represent a great majority of seafarers around the world, Filipino seafarers are also sought-after and most admired, renowned for their passion, dedication and professionalism in the performance of their jobs.

However, when they come home they worry about paying for extra baggage which contains “pasalubong” for their families as part of the customary tradition among Filipinos just like Milo Dwight Edillor and Xandra Mae Villacarlos who recently returned to the country from their tour of duty abroad.

Junior Electro-Technical Officer Milo Dwight Edillor and Fourth Officer Xandra Mae Villacarlos share the same view with most of the seafarers especially with regards to bringing home personal items and gifts after their tour of duty. Among their concerns were the price of excess baggage per kilo which forces them to pack their baggage to a minimum.

Edillor and Villacarlos are currently finishing their quarantine at their company’s facility before they can head home to their provinces in Visayas and Mindanao.

Edillor said, “We want to bring home some items we see from other countries but we’re always mindful of the amount we need to pay for excess baggage.”

Villacarlos, meanwhile, explains that no amount can compensate for their time away from their families, but small items and pasalubongs from their tour make their relatives feel that they have also traveled with them to a different country.

“We are away from our families for months and one of the little things we do to compensate for the time that we are away is to buy items abroad that we think our families will like,” she said.

Seafarers like Edillor and Villacarlos need not worry anymore. Because of the new partnership between AirAsia and TSM, seafarers can now have extra room in their baggage for gifts and other presents to their loved ones.

TSM is a leading Filipino maritime service provider for ship crewing and port agency services. It has more than 10,000 seafarer members deployed all over the world.

“This new partnership with Air Asia will surely be appreciated by all seafarers from TSM Group and members of TSM Privilege Card. Especially seafarers who live in Visayas or Mindanao just like me. Every peso saved from our hard-earned money will go to our family which is our primary reason to work,” Edillor said.

Villacarlos who hails from Cebu meanwhile praised the promo saying now she can finally bring home more pasalubongs for her family. “This partnership is very good news for us! We can now bring home more items for our family to somehow make up for the times that we are away,” she said.

TSM Group recognizes the importance of the new partnership with AirAsia as it is expected to provide more benefits for the welfare of the seafarers.

TSM Group Chief Executive Officer, Ian R. Garcia said “The maritime industry has recognized seafarers as key workers in recent times, particularly during this challenging period as we navigate our way through the COVID-19 pandemic. TSM Group appreciates our seafarers’ contribution and is continuously finding ways to provide unparalleled assistance and services in recognition of their invaluable services.”

“Through the partnership of TSM Privilege Card and AirAsia, we have come up with an exclusive offer to provide a more cost-efficient way to travel for our seafarers. The new offer that allows our seafarers to bring home more “pasalubongs” for their families without worrying about additional costs is a great reward, especially during these difficult times,” he added.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “We highly recognize the hardships and sacrifices of our Filipino seafarers who choose to be away from their families so that they can provide them with a more comfortable life. The pandemic has even made it more difficult for them not only at work but also worrying for the safety of their families at home.’

“AirAsia is all about family. We hope this promo allows them to bring extra when they return to their loved ones. ”