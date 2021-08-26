AirAsia Philippines provides hassle-free journey for APORs and returning OFWs with ‘Fly Home Safe’

Understanding the importance of their immediate need to go back to their provinces during the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ), AirAsia Philippines is offering Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) and returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) a hassle-free, convenient and safe way of traveling through the “Fly Home Safe” promo.

For as low as Php199 one-way base fare, APOR and returning OFWs who are BIG members can fly back to their home town in different provinces such as Puerto Princesa, Iloilo, Caticlan, Tacloban, Bohol, Kalibo, Cagayan De Oro, Bacolod, Davao, General Santos and Zamboanga.

Booking should be made from 30 August to 5 September to avail of the promo which is available for travel from 30 August 2021 to 31 January 2022. To provide maximum convenience to travelers, “Fly Home Safe” promo also offers an unlimited date change.

Travelers who book via the “Fly Home Safe” promo can also enjoy a discount of up to 65% OFF when they pre-book their check-in baggage.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “Since the onset of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) and its shift to Modified ECQ this month, our passengers were heavily concentrated on essential travelers like our returning modern-day heroes – our OFWs and APORs. We at AirAsia understand their hard work and sacrifices and we want to give back. Part of that is providing them with the most convenient, cheapest and safest way home.”

But that’s not all, starting 23 August to 31 October 2021, APOR and returning OFWs who are not BIG members can also enjoy Php50 OFF on baggage booked via Manage my Booking on airasia.com. This allows passengers to get a discounted baggage package for as low as Php460 within 24 hours after their booking.

Essential travelers can also enjoy discounted rates on RT-PCR and Antigen tests from AirAsia Philippines’ accredited testing centers within Metro Manila.

The existing MECQ in the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus allows only APORs and returning OFWs to cross borders and enter some provinces. The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) against COVID-19 is expected to re-classify the quarantine status in Metro Manila and the rest of the country on 1 September 2021.