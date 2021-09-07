AirAsia Philippines welcomes return of leisure travel with UNLI Flight Pass extension until 2022!

AirAsia Philippines is giving its 12,000 UNLI Flight Pass holders great value for money and great ease especially with the return of leisure travel in the National Capital Region (NCR) starting 8 September!

Beginning September 8-30, 2021, AirAsia will start to fly travelers to Cebu (CEB), Davao (DVO), Zamboanga (ZAM), Panglao (TAG), Tacloban (TAC) and Caticlan (MPH).

Following IATF Resolution 136-F, interzonal travel will be allowed from GCQ to GCQ or GCQ to MGCQ areas subject to restrictions of the local government unit of destination and strict health and safety protocols such as the presentation of a negative RT-PCR test upon arrival.

UNLI Flight Pass’ extension comes in handy as its original 16 October 2021 redemption period is extended until 17 January 2022. Consequently, the travel period has been extended from 30 October 2021 to 31 January 2022.

UNLI Flight Pass was tremendously welcomed by travel enthusiasts, mostly young professionals and families during its launch in November 2020. It has also become the travel partner of essential travelers and Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) such as medical frontliners and members of the uniformed services like different branches of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

To date, more than 5,400 flights were booked using the UNLI Flight Pass to leisure destinations such as Boracay, Cebu and Bohol. However, AirAsia reminds the public that the promo is also open to all their domestic destinations including Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga and General Santos City.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “The extension of the UNLI Flight Pass will give both leisure and essential travelers the opportunity to maximize and save for their trips. It also gives them the chance to regain halted travel plans especially during Ber months where a lot of homecomings and family vacations happen.”

National Triathlete Nikko Bryan Huelgas was among the many travel enthusiasts who purchased the UNLI Flight Pass last year. Huelgas said, “As an athlete ang laking tulong ng Unli Pass for my trainings in the various provinces.”

“Though you really have to manage your travel plans, it was really worth it because I was able to book 2 round trip tickets to Cebu and Tacloban already, which was more than what I paid for. I plan on visiting Palawan and Bohol but the plan was sidelined because of the travel restrictions. So extending the promo is like an early Christmas gift.”

To date, AirAsia Philippines’ flight crew and ground staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19. AirAsia’s efforts by going above and beyond the protection of its passengers against COVID-19 have earned the airline a perfect 7-star rating from Airlineratings.com.