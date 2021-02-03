AirAsia ramps up digital payment options for safe and contactless transactions

AirAsia is providing guests with more convenient and secure options to pay for flights, baggage, meals and more by partnering with GCash and PayMaya.

Guests can use their e-wallets for cashless transactions at AirAsia check-in counters nationwide when paying for additional baggage, meals, and other flight add-ons while checking in. Guests simply have to open the downloaded App of choice, scan the QR code displayed on the counter, enter the amount to pay and confirm the payment. This option is available in AirAsia Philippines’ on ground stations beginning 1 February 2020.

Steve Dailisan, AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson said, “At AirAsia, we continue to innovate our digital solutions to provide our guests with the most convenient and safest way to travel. We are excited to be rolling out these contactless payment options, which we have made available at all our counters nationwide.

“We continue to uphold the highest standards in safety and continue to implement stringent protocols as we prioritize the health of our guests while waiting for vaccines.”

AirAsia recently earned a perfect 7-star rating from Airlineratings.com for going above and beyond the protection of its passengers against COVID-19.