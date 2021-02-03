AirAsia ramps up digital payment options for safe and contactless transactions

0 comment

AirAsia is providing guests with more convenient and secure options to pay for flights, baggage, meals and more by partnering with GCash and PayMaya.

Guests can use their e-wallets for cashless transactions at AirAsia check-in counters nationwide when paying for additional baggage, meals, and other flight add-ons while checking in. Guests simply have to open the downloaded App of choice, scan the QR code displayed on the counter, enter the amount to pay and confirm the payment. This option is available in AirAsia Philippines’ on ground stations beginning 1 February 2020.

Steve Dailisan, AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson said, “At AirAsia, we continue to innovate our digital solutions to provide our guests with the most convenient and safest way to travel. We are excited to be rolling out these contactless payment options, which we have made available at all our counters nationwide.

We continue to uphold the highest standards in safety and continue to implement stringent protocols as we prioritize the health of our guests while waiting for vaccines.”

AirAsia recently earned a perfect 7-star rating from Airlineratings.com for going above and beyond the protection of its passengers against COVID-19.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Issa Rodriguez brings hope in her latest single, ‘Habangbuhay’

Team Orange 0 comments
“The world isn’t mine to give to him. But I can promise that I’d choose him, choose to love him for the rest of my life. And I found that…

Win a lifetime supply of free SEAOIL gas when you #ScanToPay with PayMaya!

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
PayMaya and SEAOIL are giving customers a chance to win a lifetime supply of free gas* when they #ScanToPay via PayMaya’s #BetterQR at select SEAOIL stations nationwide. Three lucky winners…

Jollibee’s Crispy and Creamy Two-Na Sarap Tuna Pie is back in Original and Spicy!

Team Orange 0 comments Beauty
Last year, Jollibee changed the game by introducing a brand-new variant of their beloved Tuna Pie—giving the popular Two-Na Sarap snack a new spicy twist. Filipinos absolutely loved the Spicy…

Commission on Higher Education and Rex Education Launch Gawad Edukampyon Awards To Recognize Outstanding Higher Education Institutions

Team Orange 0 comments Education
To highlight and recognize the outstanding efforts and resilience of higher education institutions (HEIs) throughout the challenges of the current times, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and Rex Education…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone