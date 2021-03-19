AirAsia recognizes Certified Public Accountants’ contribution and tireless efforts amidst the pandemic with promo for the Summer Season

Accountants may not usually occupy the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic, but they play a critical role in supporting and pushing for their companies’ survival. Working with the values of stewardship, collaboration, and good governance, CPAs and Finance Professionals are working relentlessly in ensuring companies are able to manage and recover from the impact of the pandemic.
In appreciation of the Certified Public Accountant’s (CPA) in the Philippines, and their critical role in the economy of the Philippines, AirAsia is offering them a special promotion of a 20% discount on all seats from 22 March to 11 April 2021.
AirAsia Philippines CFO Ray Berja said, “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the selfless service and dedication of our CPAs in the country. In a challenging time like this, when businesses are struggling to keep afloat, finance professionals too are seen as essential workers.
“As we launch and celebrate the two years to the centenary of the Philippines Accountancy profession, AirAsia wishes to honor members of Philippine Institute of CPAs (PICPA) and Association of CPAs in Commerce and Industry (ACPACI) by offering them an exclusive promo. We hope they enjoy their summer vacation and explore domestic destinations open for leisure. Tara, Sama-Summer na with AirAsia!”
On 17 March 2021, Berja was invited as a guest panel reactor during the launch of the centenary celebration of the accountancy profession organized by the Professional Regulation Commission, Professional Professional Regulatory Board of Accountancy, Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and Association of CPAs in Commerce and Industry.
Berja leads an Allstar team of Certified Public Accountants under AirAsia Philippines’ Finance Department. Together, they steer and enable the company in sustaining viability during challenging times. In 2020, Berja won the best Aviation Chief Financial Officer (CFO) award at the Global CFO Excellence Awards.
CPAs may enjoy one way fares for as low as P1,563, all in. Those who are interested may get in touch with Philippine Institute of CPAs (PICPA) and Association of Certified Public Accountants in Commerce and Industry (ACPACI) Secretariat to avail of the promo code. Tickets are available for booking on airasia.com or the airasia superapp on 22 March to 11 April 2021 for travel from 13 April to 30 September 2021, with no excluded peak dates.
Travelers can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and during the arrival process. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.
AirAsia recently earned a perfect 7-star rating from Airlineratings.com for going above and beyond the protection of its passengers against COVID-19.
AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.