AirAsia sends off essential travelers this Holy Week with #AlwaysREDy care kits

While traveling during these times in the Philippines may be limited to essential travelers, for AirAsia, there is no room for complacency especially when it comes to safety.

In view of the current situation in the country, AirAsia recognizes the need to further reiterate the value of readiness and safety among all our guests and employees.

As a gesture of reminder, guests traveling on Monday to various AirAsia domestic destinations for the Holy Week were handed with AirAsia’s #AlwaysREDy care kits.

The #AlwaysREDy care kit includes Lifebuoy hand sanitizers, antibacterial wipes, surgical face masks, and pens which could come handy for their flight. It also contains a simple note which reminds our guests to always practice proper hygiene, not just during the flight, but as part of their daily life.

AirAsia Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “Readiness is more than just being prepared for the flight. For AirAsia, readiness is also a state of mind that speaks of willingness to learn and cope fast to form a healthy habit. What we want is for our guests to adapt the culture of safety and bring it to their homes and communities.

Ang simpleng pagsunod sa health and safety protocol ay pagpapakita ng care o malasakit sa kapwa, sa sarili, at sa ating mga mahal sa buhay.

Consistency is key in fighting the invisible enemy. AirAsia remains committed in equipping all our guests with the right knowledge and information which would help in preventing the spread of the virus. AirAsia is #AlwaysREDy to journey with you and we will get through this pandemic together, safe and well.”

In compliance with the Inter-Agency Task Force Resolution No. 106-A, AirAsia shall implement strict screening of documents to validate the guests’ purpose of travel.

With travel restrictions being fluid, AirAsia would like to remind guests to constantly check our preflight announcements via sms or email, visit our social media pages and download the airasia super app or visit airasia.com for timely flight advisories.

Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by their respective local government units for a smooth travel experience.

Meanwhile, guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others.

AirAsia’s efforts by going above and beyond the protection of its passengers against COVID-19 have earned the airline a perfect 7-star rating from Airlineratings.com.

