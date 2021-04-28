airasia Shop expands online channels, now available at PayMaya mall

airasia has partnered with PayMaya, the pioneer in mobile money and payments in the Philippines, to provide customers with more convenient ways to shop for their favorite brands and essentials.

Beginning today, airasia Shop will be available at the PayMaya Mall offering an accessible, authentic, and affordable travel retail shopping experience for PayMaya users.

PayMaya users can choose from a wide selection of airasia Shop products under categories such as Beauty, Fashion, Electronics & Gadgets, Health & Wellness, Kids products, and exclusive airasia merchandise.

Users simply have to open their PayMaya app and visit the PayMaya Mall on the main page where the airasia shop can be found. Upon clicking the airasia shop, users may select their desired items and check-out conveniently using their PayMaya account or mobile number.

AirAsia Philippines Chief Finance Officer Ray Berja said, “At AirAsia, we continue to propel forward by not only innovating within the organization, but by partnering with industry leaders such as PayMaya to provide convenient and contactless digital solutions to our guests and users.

“Since the launch of airasia shop early this year, we have seen an immense growth in sales and partnerships, which contributes to the success of our digital platforms. We thank PayMaya for this partnership and look forward to continuously working together as airasia continues to embark on its digital journey.”

Enjoy Php 100 off, with a minimum purchase of Php 1,000 when you buy from the airasia Shop on PayMaya Mall. Use the code “PAYMAYA100” upon checkout from today until 31 May 2021.

Guests can also use their PayMaya e-wallets for cashless transactions at AirAsia check-in counters nationwide when paying for additional baggage, meals, and other flight add-ons while checking in.