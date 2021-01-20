AirAsia supports strict implementation of COVID-19 health protocols; reminds guests to comply to avoid hefty fines and penalties

AirAsia reminds its guests to strictly observe established health and safety protocols such as wearing of face mask and face shield within the airport premises, and during the entire duration of the flight as mandated by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

In a joint Memorandum Circular No. 2021-01 issued on 08 January 2021, all scheduled air operators are reminded to stringently observe the advisories, orders, rules and regulations by aviation related agencies such as Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), and Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) in relation to COVID-19-related protocols and guidelines.

The aviation agencies have also reiterated that those found violating existing rules can be fined from “Three hundred thousand pesos” (PhP 300,000) to “Five hundred thousand pesos” (PhP 500,000) for each violation.

AirAsia will strictly adhere to the allowable number of passengers per flight, as prescribed by the respective Local Government Units (LGUs).

AirAsia has a robust multi-layered approach to safety from check-in to inflight. Numerous digital and contactless solutions have also been put in place to ensure a safe, affordable and comfortable guest experience.

Pre-flight advisories and travel guidelines are communicated directly to guests travelling in the near future, through email, SMS, various social media platforms, and airasia.com to provide a timely reminder as guests prepare for their flight, as well as to ensure their 100% compliance.

AirAsia staff, cabin crew and members of the flight deck observe the highest level of safety at all times to facilitate the safe journey of our guests.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said “AirAsia has always been compliant and committed to all existing guidelines set by the authorities. This allows us to assure our guests to travel safely and confidently during this period.

“Our perfect 7-star rating for COVID-19 compliance as presented recently by AirlineRatings.com is testament to our commitment to always go above and beyond to ensure the protection of our employees and our guests.”