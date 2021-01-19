Tamaan man ng pandemya, kilala ang mga Pinoy na matatag at kayang bumangon agad.

Ngayong 2021, asahan ang patuloy na “digital connection” sa pang-araw araw na gawain – sa pag-aaral, negosyo, trabaho at maging sa mga personal na aktibidad.

Kaya’t mas kailangan ang matibay at maaasahang koneksiyon tulad nang maliwanag na voice at video calls.

Dito pumapasok ang 4G, o ang tinatawag na “fourth generation mobile technology.” Mas mabilis ito kaysa sa 3G, na unang lumabas nuong 2006 at sa ngayon ay itinuturing nang obsolete.

#Alamin: Bakit kailangan mag-level up sa 4G? Ilan sa mga benepisyo nito ay —

4G makes you G for anything! It helps us keep up with tasks na madalas kailangan gawin sa laptop o computer, like watching videos and video calls. 4G on-the-go. 4G allows us to maintain stable speeds on the road, inside buildings, o habang bumibili ng groceries. Ibig sabihin, kahit marami at sabay sabay ang mga kailangang gawin, steady ang bilis nito. Work-from-anywhere. Pagdating sa work, team members can seamlessly meet online from different locations because of 4G connectivity. In short, kahit nasaan ka basta’t mayroong Globe ruon, matibay ang koneksyon mo. 4G enables telehealth consultations. Since health is wealth, nakakatulong ang 4G pagdating sa pagkonsulta sa mga doktor at health professionals tulad na lang ng KonsultaMD ng Globe.

“Globe’s network improvements will be more meaningful to our customers if they start changing to 5G-ready 4G LTE SIMs and 4G LTE devices. We want to assure them that upgrading to more advanced technologies like 4G LTE and even 5G will give them a better internet experience,” said Ernest Cu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Globe.

Learn more about 4G LTE o kung paano mag-upgrade by visiting https://www.globe.com.ph/help/mobile-internet/lte/faqs.html#gref.

*Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data comparing Q3 2020 to Q4 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.