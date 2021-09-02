Alden Richards, Kapuso Artists to headline LazMall’s 9.9 Super Show VIP Night Special

Lazada, a leading online lifestyle destination in the Philippines, kicks off a series of highly anticipated year-end mega campaigns with the 9.9 Big Brands Sale and a star-studded line up for its LazMall 9.9 Super Show VIP Night Special – a 2-hour show to be headlined by Lazada Brand Ambassador Alden Richards with special participation of the Kapuso Primetime Royalty. The Super Show will be broadcasted on GMA Network, livestreamed in the app through LazLive, and streamed on Lazada Philippines’ official Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, and YouTube channels on September 8, from 9:30pm to 10:30pm.

Featuring a star-studded line up of Kapuso Artists, catch performances by Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, Aicelle Santos, Miguel Tanfelix, Sam YG, Mark Bautista, Mavy Legaspi, Cassy Legaspi, Lexi Gonzales, Kyline Alcantara, and Kim De Leon, shoppers in the Philippines can also anticipate the LazMall 9.9 Super Show VIP Night Special to be full of surprises, with over PHP 9 Million worth of prizes and vouchers to be given away and special shake it segments where lucky viewers can win up to PHP 99,999 vouchers.

Also tune in to LazLive at 10:30PM and join us as we countdown to midnight with Lazada’s 9.9 Super Show Countdown to be hosted by AC Bonifacio happening on September 8. Don’t miss special performances from BINI and International Artist Jamie Miller, and Special Shake It segments where viewers can win up to PHP 19,000 Lazada vouchers and exclusive LazMall 9.9 discounts as well as midnight vouchers from our Chief Discount Officer Daiana Menezes.

Beyond an exciting Shoppertainment program, Lazada further elevates the online shopping experience this 9.9 for Filipino shoppers, with a curated selection of over 8,000 authentic and top-rated local and international brands on LazMall, deals of up to 90% off across a curated selection of over 8,000 brands, and free shipping vouchers with no minimum spend during the upcoming Lazada 9.9 Big Brands Sale, happening from September 9 to 11.

Lazada will also offer Bonus Discount Vouchers from August 31 to September 11, where shoppers can get an additional PHP 50 off for every PHP 500 spent. In addition, shoppers can play Lazada’s newest addition on LazGames – Lazzie Star to unlock additional exclusive platform and seller vouchers.

Here’s a sneak peek of what else is in store for Filipino shoppers this 9.9:

A wide assortment of brands to watch out for this 9.9!

This 9.9, consumers can look forward to exclusive deals and 100% authentic products from LazMall at up to 90% off! With LazMall, Filipinos are empowered to shop with confidence on a trusted online platform that offers 100% authentic products, an assurance of 2x money back guarantee, and 30 calendar days for shoppers to initiate a return on their purchases.

Add to cart products from consumer favorite brands including Anessa, Dito Telecommunity, Funtastic Stuff, Honda, Identity, Johnson & Johnson, MAC, Penshoppe, Ropali, Sunnies Studios, and Tylex. Shoppers can look forward to unearth top deals from trusted brands now available on LazMall:

Deerma – Up to 70% off + free shipping and vouchers

Issey Miyake- Free gift every order + free Shipping

Joyce & Diana- Up to 80% off + collectible vouchers + storewide free shipping

Kleenfant- Free shipping + up to 70% off!

Met Tathione- Up to 21% off + free shipping

Payless- Up to 75% off with vouchers and free shipping

Puma- Up to 50% off storewide

Spyder- Up to 50% off + collectible vouchers + storewide free shipping

Tefal- Up to 50% off + free shipping and free gifts and vouchers up to Php300

TOMS- Up to 50% off storewide

Shop more, save more!

To provide customers with increased financial flexibility in taking advantage of deals during the 9.9 Big Brands Sale, Lazada has partnered with financial service providers Billease and TendoPay. Ahead of 9.9, customers can apply for hassle-free monthly installment plans that enable them to secure the best shopping deals while opting to pay later at 0% interest.

You can also stand a chance to be one of the 20 winners daily receiving PHP 9,999 when you cash-in to your Lazada Wallet from September 6 to 8.

Even bigger savings with Lazada’s partner promotions

In addition to the massive deals from a wide assortment of brands, check out Lazada’s partner promotions to maximize your savings:

UNIONBANK LAZADA CREDIT CARD: Get PHP 500 off on purchases, PHP 50 off on shipping when you shop using your UnionBank Lazada credit card. Use the code UB99BBSALE upon checkout.

Get PHP 500 off on purchases, PHP 50 off on shipping when you shop using your UnionBank Lazada credit card. Use the code UB99BBSALE upon checkout. UNIONBANK LAZADA DEBIT CARD: Get PHP 300 off when you shop using your UnionBank Lazada debit card. Use the code UBDEB99SALE upon checkout.

Get PHP 300 off when you shop using your UnionBank Lazada debit card. Use the code UBDEB99SALE upon checkout. BANK OF COMMERCE: Get 10% off (max. discount of PHP 2,000) for a minimum spend of PHP 5,000 when you use your Bank of Commerce credit card, and PHP 2,500 when you use your Bank of Commerce debit card. Use the code BANKCOM99CC for credit card, and BANKCOM99DC for debit card at checkout.

Get 10% off (max. discount of PHP 2,000) for a minimum spend of PHP 5,000 when you use your Bank of Commerce credit card, and PHP 2,500 when you use your Bank of Commerce debit card. Use the code BANKCOM99CC for credit card, and BANKCOM99DC for debit card at checkout. BPI: Get PHP 150 off for a minimum spend of PHP 2,000 when you use your BPI card when you shop from September 8 to 11. Use the code BPILZD99 upon checkout.

Get PHP 150 off for a minimum spend of PHP 2,000 when you use your BPI card when you shop from September 8 to 11. Use the code BPILZD99 upon checkout. CHINABANK: Get up to 10% off (max. discount of PHP 300) for a minimum spend of PHP 3,000 when you use your China Bank credit card on September 9 at 9AM-9PM. Use code CBCLZ99 upon checkout

Get up to 10% off (max. discount of PHP 300) for a minimum spend of PHP 3,000 when you use your China Bank credit card on September 9 at 9AM-9PM. Use code CBCLZ99 upon checkout CITIBANK: Collect the Citibank discount voucher to get up to PHP 700 off for a minimum spend of PHP 6,000 on September 9, and use the code CITIFRIYAY21 to get up to PHP 400 off for a minimum spend of PHP 3,000 on September 10 from 12pm-2pm when you use your Citibank credit card.

Collect the Citibank discount voucher to get up to PHP 700 off for a minimum spend of PHP 6,000 on September 9, and use the code CITIFRIYAY21 to get up to PHP 400 off for a minimum spend of PHP 3,000 on September 10 from 12pm-2pm when you use your Citibank credit card. EASTWEST: Get 15% off (max. discount of PHP 500) for a minimum spend of PHP 3,000 when you use your EastWest credit card. Use the code EWLAZ99 upon checkout.

Get 15% off (max. discount of PHP 500) for a minimum spend of PHP 3,000 when you use your EastWest credit card. Use the code EWLAZ99 upon checkout. GCASH: Collect the Gcash discount voucher and get up to 20% off (max. discount of PHP 100) with no minimum spend when you shop using Gcash.

Collect the Gcash discount voucher and get up to 20% off (max. discount of PHP 100) with no minimum spend when you shop using Gcash. GRABPAY: Get 20% off (max. discount of PHP 500) for a minimum spend of PHP 2,500 when you shop with your Digital GrabPay card. Use the code GRABPAY99 upon checkout.

Get 20% off (max. discount of PHP 500) for a minimum spend of PHP 2,500 when you shop with your Digital GrabPay card. Use the code GRABPAY99 upon checkout. HSBC: Get PHP 199 off for a minimum spend of PHP 1,999 when you use your HSBC credit card on September 9 at 9AM-9PM. Use code HSBC199 upon checkout

Get PHP 199 off for a minimum spend of PHP 1,999 when you use your HSBC credit card on September 9 at 9AM-9PM. Use code HSBC199 upon checkout MASTERCARD: Collect the shipping voucher from Mastercard and get PHP 200 off on shipping for a minimum spend of PHP 3,000.

Collect the shipping voucher from Mastercard and get PHP 200 off on shipping for a minimum spend of PHP 3,000. MAYBANK: Get PHP 300 off for a minimum spend of PHP 2,500 when you use your Maybank card. Use the code MAYBANK99 upon checkout.

Get PHP 300 off for a minimum spend of PHP 2,500 when you use your Maybank card. Use the code MAYBANK99 upon checkout. METROBANK: Get up to 10% (max. discount of PHP 700) for a minimum spend of PHP 6,000 when you shop using your Metrobank card. Use the code MBLAZADA9 upon checkout.

Get up to 10% (max. discount of PHP 700) for a minimum spend of PHP 6,000 when you shop using your Metrobank card. Use the code MBLAZADA9 upon checkout. PAYMAYA: Get PHP 150 off for a minimum spend of PHP 1,500 when you shop using PayMaya. Use the code PAYMAYA99BBS upon checkout.

Get PHP 150 off for a minimum spend of PHP 1,500 when you shop using PayMaya. Use the code PAYMAYA99BBS upon checkout. PNB: Get up to 10% (max. discount of PHP 400) for a minimum spend of PHP 3,000 when you use your PNB card on September 9. Use code PNBLAZ99 upon checkout.

Get up to 10% (max. discount of PHP 400) for a minimum spend of PHP 3,000 when you use your PNB card on September 9. Use code PNBLAZ99 upon checkout. JCB: Get PHP 300 off for a minimum spend of PHP 3,000 when you shop using your RCBC Bankard JCB credit card (LAZJCB99), PHP 350 off for a minimum spend of PHP 3,500 when you shop using your RCBC Bankard Mastercard credit card (LAZMC99), and PHP 400 off for a minimum spend of PHP 4,000 when you shop using your RCBC Bankard Visa credit card (LAZVISA99). Use respective codes upon checkout.

Get PHP 300 off for a minimum spend of PHP 3,000 when you shop using your RCBC Bankard JCB credit card (LAZJCB99), PHP 350 off for a minimum spend of PHP 3,500 when you shop using your RCBC Bankard Mastercard credit card (LAZMC99), and PHP 400 off for a minimum spend of PHP 4,000 when you shop using your RCBC Bankard Visa credit card (LAZVISA99). Use respective codes upon checkout. ROBINSONS BANK: Get up to 10% (max. discount of PHP 500) for a minimum spend of PHP 3,500 when you shop using your Robinsons Bank card. Use code RBLAZ99 upon checkout.

Get up to 10% (max. discount of PHP 500) for a minimum spend of PHP 3,500 when you shop using your Robinsons Bank card. Use code RBLAZ99 upon checkout. UNIONBANK: Get PHP 350 for a minimum spend of PHP 3,500 when you shop using your UnionBank card. Use the code LAZUB350 upon checkout.

Get PHP 350 for a minimum spend of PHP 3,500 when you shop using your UnionBank card. Use the code LAZUB350 upon checkout. VISA: Get PHP 200 off on your LazMall purchase for a minimum spend of PHP 2,500 when you shop using your Visa card. Use the code VISA99 upon checkout.

Head on to LazMall to get a headstart on the sale! Visit Lazada’s 9.9 Big Brands Sale, https://www.facebook.com/LazadaPhilippines, instagram.com/lazadaph/ and https://twitter.com/LazadaPH for more details.