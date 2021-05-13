Shopee Princess Alex Gonzaga dishes akinse shopping tips for the upcoming Shopee 5.15 Payday Sale

Actress and social media personality Alex Gonzaga may be one of today’s hottest celebrities, but when it comes to online shopping, she’s just like everyone else—always on the hunt for the best deals!

As the newest Shopee Princess and Filipinos’ Payday Sale shopping buddy, Alex Gonzaga shares tipid and sulit tips just in time for akinse. Here are some of Alex’s shopping hacks to help you maximize your sweldo at the 5.15 Payday Sale this May 15:

“‘Pag sumweldo ka na, deposit mo muna. Tsaka ka lang mag-withdraw. ‘Wag mo i-spend ang money na wala pa sa’yo. ”

First thing Alex does when she gets her paycheck? She deposits all that hard-earned money to her bank account. Only then does she withdraw cash to buy essentials and pay bills. This way, she gets to budget her income and control her finances better.

“‘Pag may gusto ka, ‘wag mo binibili agad. Pag-isipan mo muna 3,000 times!”

Like the best of us, Alex used to be prone to impulsive purchases. However, her husband taught her to mull things over before checking out her shopping cart. Here’s a handy trick from Alex: add the products you’re eyeing to your cart and leave them there for a few weeks. If you still want them after that long, go ahead and check them out.

“Don’t live grandiosely. ‘Wag mong sanayin ang sarili mo na luxurious all the time.”

It’s perfectly fine to treat yourself from time to time, but for Alex, it’s also important to stay practical. Her dad frequently reminds her that life will not always be as full of blessings, and she needs to save some for a rainy day.

“Before a sale, add to cart niyo na ‘yung na namamatahan niyo. Pagpatak ng 12, check out na!”

Pro tip from Alex: Two days ahead of a big sale, add all the items you’re planning to buy to your shopping cart. Picking them out during the sale itself can get stressful, especially when other shoppers beat you to in-demand items. You don’t want that awesome deal to get sold out just as you’re adding to cart!

“Andaming good deals on Shopee. You always have to check kung ano ‘yung deals. I-maximize mo ‘yung pagiging user of the app.”

Users can avail plenty of big discounts on Shopee, but for even more deals, Alex advises shoppers to explore the app and always check their notifications. Alex herself recently discovered a big money-saver on Shopee: ₱1 restaurant vouchers! Shoppers can also enjoy other amazing promos such free shipping vouchers, cashback, free coins, and more on the app.

This Payday Sale, more deals are in store, such as ₱15 deals, free shipping with no minimum spend, and 15% cashback. For more information on these akinse deals, visit https://shopee.ph/m/payday-sale.

