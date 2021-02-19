Alfamart expands to Zambales with Olongapo Branch Opening

Alfamart, the first and only Super Minimart chain in the Philippines, recently opened a new store in SM City Olongapo, Zambales.

According to Alfamart Philippines COO Harvey Ong, it represents a milestone in the brand’s Northern expansion. “Our goal has always been to reach more underserved communities, to provide them with a convenient and affordable Super Minimart where they can get their daily needs,” said Ong. “This latest store in Olongapo will be our ‘branch-off point’ as we plan to serve more communities in Zambales,” he continued.

Olongapo City Mayor Rolen C. Paulino was also in attendance at the opening of the new branch and led the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Alfamart had a banner year in 2020; despite the challenges, they were able to open their 1000th store last November. “As we mentioned before, the opening of the 1000th store is less an end and more of a new beginning. We were able to expand, despite 2020’s challenges, thanks to our staff, our partners, and the supportive communities that we serve. With the same support system, combined with our renewed fervor for 2021, we hope to continue expanding and reach more underserved communities and to grow with them,” Ong added.

Ong also pointed out that all Alfamart branches always look for partners in the local communities. They are always searching for small local businesses to become product suppliers, tenants, and co-locators, among others.