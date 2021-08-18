Alfamart pushes for mutual growth with “local jewel” partnerships

As the pandemic has isolated us from each other for over a year now, compassion and love for another have taken on new meanings and new faces. For 48-year old baker Jannice Enas, kindness takes the form of her baked goods, fresh out-the-oven and made with care. She realized through her passion for baking that feeding others through a community-based bakery was her life’s calling, and thus, 12C-4 Bread Station was born.

But passion, however fierce, is only half of the equation. Jannice and her team faced various challenges in the genesis of her bakery: the pandemic, of course, but also flooding from the recent typhoons, and logistical obstacles for setting up a physical bakery in the middle of community lockdowns.

“It was difficult to create something like this and have our safety be secondary to the pandemic,” shared the 12C-4 Bread Station founder.

This is where Alfamart, the country’s first and only Super Minimart chain, stepped in and changed everything. Jannice shared that once the Bread Station team had committed to working with a franchise, Alfamart was the first and perfect choice. 12C-4 Bread Station recently opened its doors to customers in the Silingan 1 Alfamart branch Rosario, Cavite.

“Bread Station has blossomed since we started working with Alfamart. Customers who visit the super minimart find it equally convenient to have a bakery right beside it where they can pick up their fresh baked goods,” she said.

Besides convenience, Alfamart has provided Bread Station with a landmark location and with ample parking space, giving customers every reason to keep coming back. Jannice also owes 12C-4 Bread Station’s growth to the values and mission it shares with Alfamart: feeding the community, and serving the underserved.

“Once there was a clear direction to work with a franchise, we chose Alfamart because their structure offers exactly what we want to offer to our customers and community as well,” Jannice shared. It turns out, Alfamart was the missing half of the Bread Station equation.

“Local businesses are always welcome to partner with Alfamart,” said Alfamart Philippines’ Zet Barrinuevo, Head of Leasing. “12C-4 Bread Station is just one of the many businesses that we work with so we can showcase the best products from the local community in each of our stores. We are always looking to put a spotlight on each community’s local jewels,” she further explained.

Alfamart’s doors are always open to small businesses looking to grow together. For more information on partnership opportunities, visit https://www.alfamart.com.ph/be-a-tenant/