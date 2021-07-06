Alfamart Warns Consumers Against Survey Scam

There is a new online modus operandi going around wherein an email or text message that claims to be from Alfamart is giving away gift cards worth up to PhP 7,000. To get a chance to “win” the said prize, all the victim must do is answer a survey and register.

However, Alfamart Philippines firmly denies ever launching such a promotion and cautions consumers to not engage with the fake survey. “We have heard reports from various concerned customers that they have received online links to an Alfamart survey and raffle,” said Alfamart Philippines Merchandising and Marketing Manager Cecille Sy. “Please know that such a promo does not exist and clicking on those links may expose you to a possible scam where either your data or your funds may be compromised,” she continued.

The dubious link is spread to random people through email or text messages. The link is also not hosted on Alfamart’s official website yet it claims to be a survey promo for the “Alfamart 30th Anniversary Celebration” wherein PhP 7,000 worth of Alfamart gift cards can be won.

Alfamart is currently investigating the source of the false promo. “We urge all our customers: please do not interact with any dubious links sent to you via email or SMS claiming to be Alfamart,” Sy said. She further clarified that all official Alfamart announcements and promos are only posted or sent by their official website and Facebook accounts, http://www.alfamart.com.ph and www.facebook.com/AlfamartPHOfficial, respectively.

“Our official in-store promos are running, and you can verify these on our website or on our social media pages,” said Sy. “We always have more in store for the communities we serve,” she concluded.