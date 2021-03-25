Ali Gatie releases The Idea of Her EP and “Do You Believe” MV with Marshmello and Ty Dolla $ign

0 comment

Toronto R&B-pop singer Ali Gatie bears his soul on his lovesick new EP, The Idea of Her. The 10-track set drops alongside a video for “Do You Believe” with Marshmello & Ty Dolla $ign, one of two major collaborations on the project. To celebrate the release, Gatie will be live-streaming an exclusive performance on April 8/9 in partnership with premium digital live platform Moment House.

On The Idea of Her, Ali Gatie sounds both full of hope and as vulnerable as ever. Through moving stories and metaphors, he explores the endless rollercoaster of emotions that being in (and out of) love brings. “The opening song is as beautiful and joyful as can be, and then ‘Can’t Let You Go’ is as sad and hopeless as it gets,” he explains. “It’s about love as a whole—the type of love that takes a day to happen and the type of heartbreak that takes years to recover from.”

Throughout, Ali expands on his stripped-down sound, singing in his native Arabic for the first time on the heavy-hearted ballad “Can’t Let You Go,” duetting with rising singer-songwriter Tate McRae on “Lie to Me,” and spreading his wings with Marshmello and Ty Dolla $ign on the upbeat anthem “Do You Believe. “This song started as a ballad for me,” he says. “I loved the idea of a song about running away and choosing love over everything. After finishing it, I felt like a song about believing in the power of love should feel more anthemic and heroic. That’s why I decided to collaborate with Marshmello and Ty Dolla $ign.”

Such co-signs are a natural step for the Toronto talent who has built his devoted fanbase (the LISNERS) via songs that hit hard—and hit home. The Idea of Her comes on the heels of Gatie scoring three nominations for Canada’s Juno Awards (Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for YOU, and Fan Choice Award). It also adds to his growing list of lovelorn hits, including the RIAA Certified Double Platinum breakout “It’s You,” “Running on My Mind,” “If I Fall in Love,” and “What If I Told You That I Love You.” In less than three years, he’s surpassed 3.5 billion global streams, while racking up over 19 million streams a week and 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Even with a sold-out world tour and Coachella slot put on hold, The Idea of Her is proof that Gatie is still ready to make an impact on LISNERS everywhere.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

realme launches narzo 30A in the PH, exclusively available on Lazada at a discounted price of P5,990 for a limited time offer

Team Orange 0 comments
Leading smart technology brand realme Philippines continues to move toward limitless possibilities and infinite power with the launch of its latest device that will take the gaming experience of Filipinos…

Enjoy vouchers galore when you use GCash on foodpanda this March!

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
Good news for foodies all over the country: GCash is giving away multiple foodpanda voucher codes when you order and pay using GCash! Not yet on foodpanda? For a minimum…

Shopee | Meatless Meal Ideas You’ll Want to Recreate this Holy Week

Team Orange 0 comments Events
For the Catholic community, Lent is a time to reflect and focus on our spiritual well-being. During this season, people abstain from certain types of food like sweets and alcoholic…

A safe and egg-citing way to celebrate the arrival of the Easter Bunny at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila

Team Orange 0 comments Events
These uncertain times have left everyone with many questions about exciting celebrations like Easter, and without a doubt, it will be a little different with the ongoing restrictions on gatherings.…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone