All Alfamart branches to remain open on Holy Week, special deals on seafood

Alfamart recently announced that all of its branches will be open to serve their respective communities this coming Holy Week. The first and only Super Minimart chain in the Philippines has over 1000 branches mostly in Central and Southern Luzon.

As most of the public are still quite wary about travel due to the resurgence of the pandemic, nearby Super Minimarts like Alfamart have become a convenient, safe, and affordable way to get groceries.

Moreover, because a good number of customers will likely be observing fasting and abstinence during the Lenten season, Alfamart is also running special deals on their frozen fish, specifically the 1kg packed Salmon Heads (Php 130), 550g Frozen Pampano (Php 217) and 1kg Squid Rings (PhP 310). Also available at reasonable prices are: SeaKing 420g (Php 179), Marinated Hot Bangus 400g (Php 179), Unseasoned Bangus Belly (Php 220), and 500g Whole Marinated Bangus (PhP 205). Prices may be subject to change without prior notice.

The Lenten season, coupled with the ongoing pandemic, will see a lot of communities looking to access stores for their daily needs,” said Alfamart Philippines COO Harvey Ong. “With our mission of providing a complete, convenient, and affordable shopping experience to even the smallest barangay, our doors will, of course, be open to the communities we serve,” he continued.

