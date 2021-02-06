All-day fun and entertainment is in your hands with vivo Y31

The long wait is over for the smartphone that can deliver all-day performance, whether for gaming or productivity, because the new vivo Y31 is officially available in all official vivo outlets beginning February 6, 2021.

Now, you can enjoy a device with a longer run time, functions seamlessly among several apps with a high-performance processor, and takes photos and videos in stunning detail even at night. These, and lots of other industry-defining features are in vivo Y31 and will be available for only PHP12,999.00.

Adding further to the excitement of this latest release from the global smartphone brand are the exclusive freebies of a 10,000mAh power bank and pair of high-quality earphones, worth P3,899 together for every purchase of the vivo Y31 from February 6-19, 2021.

The vivo Y31 packs a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture on the rear. It is fine-tuned with a second 2-megapixel bokeh camera and a third 2-megapixel macro camera, well complemented by an 8-megapixel camera on the front for finer selfies. It is also powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supported by a proprietary fast charging which are perfect for all-day fun.

That non-stop gadget action is matched with an ultra-reliable processor. The vivo Y31 functions on the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 octa-core processor that allows for a lag-free, multi-tasking between apps. This efficiency runs on Android Funtouch OS 11 and allows for dual-sim with acceptance of nano-sim cards. To top it off, it stands out in accessibility with its side-mounted fingerprint scanner technology.

Storage is not a problem as well for the vivo Y31 as it is supported by an 8GB and 128GB RAM/ROM storing capacity. The new handset assures reliable safekeeping of your fun memories and creative works.

vivo Y31 users are also meant to stand out from the crowd with its sleek 8.36mm slim and light form. The attractive form is paired with the phone’s stylish colors: Racing Black and Ocean Blue.

These specs and features put together a remarkable device that favors everything that this generation is about–creative, productive, and loves to be entertained, all for a friendly price of P12,999. Order the handset of this generation to avail of the limited-time only freebies.

Get your hands on the latest vivo Y31 in all vivo stores and kiosks nationwide. For more details of the vivo Y31, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-Y31/. Visit the official vivo store on Shopee and Lazada.