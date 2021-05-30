Allstars’ Digital Transformation: Shifting to new roles and turning turbulence around

Lea pivoted to a new role in a heartbeat as she knew she was capable of bigger things. Grounded with humility, Lea acknowledges how small she is, but how great she can become. She always believes she could do so much more and constantly wants to challenge herself, by amplifying her capabilities and her purpose.

Lea joined the Customer Experience Team analyzing pertinent data which has been crucial in refining the overall customer journey in AirAsia, and in identifying trends which assist internal teams in making major decisions. She enjoys being given the chance to present her ideas and having a voice for the betterment of the company, as well as the mentorship and growth that comes with the role.

Lea looks forward to the day she can fly again but aims to continue her analytics role which contributes both to the company and to her personal growth. Through her journey, Lea chooses to stay grateful, chooses happiness, and swears never to let her ambitions be limited to the sky.

DRIVEN BY PURPOSE

Kevin Briant Samonte, Cabin Crew to Creatives and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Lead

As an Advertising graduate and an avid fan of all things Design, Kevin volunteered to join the Communications and Public Affairs Team as its Creatives Lead with extensive knowledge and freelance experience in video and photo editing prior to joining the aviation industry.

As the pandemic brought more opportunities for the company to help those in need, Kevin took on an additional role of being the CSR Lead, spearheading Public Affairs initiatives and partnerships with non-profit organizations.