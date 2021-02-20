All-day performance smartphone vivo Y31 packs with impressive gaming specs

0 comment

Gaming, particularly mobile gaming, unsurprisingly saw a dramatic jump in 2020 with people looking for ways to cope with the lockdowns. With the growing demand and changing needs of today’s mobile gamers, vivo introduces the gem that is in Y31: an all-day smartphone with a powerful processor, longer battery life, and smart design that is easy to hold.

All-day gaming and general entertainment is guaranteed in the latest vivo Y31. It runs on the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 octa-core processor and in Android 11 with the FunTouch OS 11, which has more than enough power to support extended gaming.

Worry-less gaming is also guaranteed with vivo Y31’s longer battery life. The new smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports several hours of exhilarating game time, and complemented with an 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage capacity. Collectively, these features make seamless and lag-free transfers possible from one game app to the next.

It’s always ‘Game face on!’ with the powerful gaming specs of the vivo Y31. Running on the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 octa-core processor and with a longer-life and fast-charging battery, the new smartphone elevates your gaming experience for a friendly price of PHP12,999.00

Recharging the vivo Y31 is also favorable for every active gamer. It is equipped with the 18W fast charge which fills it up with power faster than most mid-range mobile phones.

With its lightness, the new smartphone is an ideal handheld device for all-day gaming. The phone’s 8.36mm slim form makes the advisable gaming hand positions easy to follow. With ring and middle fingers against the back of the phone, index fingers curled over the top corners, little fingers aligned under the bottom of the device, and the thumb free to interact on the screen, the vivo Y31 is designed with every gamer’s success in mind.

Further adding excitement to each game is vivo Y31’s 6.58-inch FHD (Full High Definition) and Halo FullView™ display for an immersive gaming experience.

Aside from its game-perfect specs, the vivo Y31 is also packed with a stunning 48-megapixel main camera which is supported with a 2-megapixel bokeh camera and another 2-megapixel macro camera. In between mobile game tournaments, one can document the rest of life’s selfie-ideal pleasures with the phone’s 8-megapixel front camera.

From ‘Mobile Legends’ to ‘Call of Duty’, the newly-launched vivo Y31 is provisioned to propel your gaming experience to new heights for a friendly price of PHP12,999.00.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

BPCI hosts virtual send off for BBP Grand International 2020 Samantha Bernardo

Team Orange 0 comments
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) gives a special virtual send-off to Binibining Pilipinas – Grand International 2020 Samantha Bernardo on her quest to capture this year’s Miss Grand International…

Christian Bautista sings for GMA’s newest KDrama “The Romantic Doctor 2”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
GMA has brought to the Filipino audience the multi-awarded Korean Drama ‘The Romantic Doctor 2’ last February 8. Singing its theme song, Asia’s Romantic Balladeer, Christian Bautista shares his rendition…

Pwede More or Sana All: Order A variety of Max’s Group favorites using the new multi-brand delivery service

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Holding a uniquely diverse array of well-loved brands such as Max’s Restaurant, Yellow Cab, Pancake House, and Krispy Kreme, leading casual dining powerhouse Max’s Group Inc. (MGI) introduces a new…

Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala: The Film Concert” to premiere exclusively on KTX.PH, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV on March 27

Team Orange 0 comments Concerts
Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli is back in the limelight as she treats fans to a one-night only event for “Tala: The Film Concert,” which will premiere worldwide on KTX.PH, iWantTFC,…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone