Alorica revitalizes job market with thousands of new opportunities in BPO

Alorica Inc., a global leader in customer experience solutions, recently forged strategic partnerships with the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to collaboratively address the needs of thousands of displaced job-seekers and workplace safety.

DOT x Alorica Job Fair

With the goal of supporting those seeking a career change into the BPO sector, Alorica and the DOT, through the initiative of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) wherein the former is a member, have come together to mount the DOT x Alorica Job Fair, a virtual event that seeks to attract workers from the tourism and food and beverage industries who may have encountered employment challenges amid the pandemic. Offering seasonal and permanent BPO employment opportunities, the next leg of this job fair will be on August 24, 2021.

DOT Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat recognized the country’s world-class tourism workforce and underscored the tourism department’s mandate of providing technical assistance to tourism workers affected by the pandemic. She remarked, “The Department of Tourism is thankful for the participation of BPO industries in this event, first conducted in September 2020. I am confident that the caliber and values of our tourism workers will be a great asset to your company. Deserving participants will surely gain renewed hope as they slowly rebuild their livelihood and likewise acquire potential career growth.”

Interested candidates may register online via https://tinyurl.com/AloricaDOT where they will receive a notification for their interview dates, with August 24, 2021 as the exclusive date for live interviews and engagements with Alorica. Visitors may also check out Alorica’s live virtual booth at https://tinyurl.com/Aug24DOT.