Amaia Land Corp. clarifies security incidents at Amaia Skies Cubao

Amaia Land Corp. (“Amaia”) issued a statement with regards to a security incidents making rounds in social media that took place at the Tower 2 of Amaia Skies Cubao.

Ms. Razel Matibag, property development manager of Amaia Skies Cubao has already reached out to its complainant, Ms. Angely Dub. The said incident have already been referred to the local authorities for proper investigation, with the Condo Corp. actively assisting in the investigation of the matter and implementing more stringent security measures.

Amaia said they will continue to extend assistance to the Condo Corp. in the resolution of this matter.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

