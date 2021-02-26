Local brand ÀMEN launches new mask collection via Fashion Show featuring 3D finger puppets inspired by empowered women like Heart Evangelista, Catriona Gray, Michelle Obama, and VP Leni Robredo

0 comment

Fashion brands around the world are, now more than ever, pushing their limits and thinking out of the box to showcase their own new collections. From physical runways to online platforms, these brands are on its heels to march their way in!

In celebration of Women’s Month, Local brand ÀMEN joins the trend as it launches its newest mask collection on March 5, Friday, via virtual Fashion Show on its official social media pages.

The digital Fashion Show features highly produced 3D finger puppets that will serve as models and are inspired by empowered women like Selena Gomez, Black Pink’s Jennie, Frida Kahlo, Amelia Earhart, Helen Keller, US First Lady Michelle Obama, Corrie Ten Boom who helped Jews from the Nazis, Bethany Hamilton, a surfer whose arm was bitten off by a shark, and Malala Yousafzai who at her young age championed her advocacy which was child’s education, among others.

Michelle Obama

VP Leni Robredo

Selena Gomez

BlackPink’s Jennie

Catriona Gray

Hearth Evangelista

Completing the line-up of 3D finger puppet models are Filipinas who exemplify greatness in their respective arenas like Heart Evangelista, Catriona Gray and Vice President Leni Robredo.

According to Kyna Sy, the woman behind the local brand ÀMEN, the goal of the fashion show is to inspire and empower women that even though we’re in an unusual situation, anything is possible as long as you work hard for it. “We want the show to be powerful in a way that leaves people feeling exhilarated and inspired; very much ready to make a difference,” shared Kyna.

As a casual couture clothing brand, it is important that we adapt to the changing needs of our customers during the pandemic and still commit to ÀMEN’s mission that is to inspire and help women to fill themselves so they can overflow out into the world by being seeing themselves as God sees them.” Kyna added.

ÀMEN mask has passed the 4 Crucial Safety Test of The MASQ Collection standard. Each mask has nose contours and curve-structured silhouette for breathability; contains a silk pocket for filters; has adjustable ear straps that makes it comfortable to use; is uniquely and intricately designed (no 2 masks are the same); and each purchase comes with 10 sheets of PureMASQ Filters and a silk dust bag.

As a firm believer of the saying ‘empowered women empower other women’, ÀMEN will donate 10% of its proceeds to the chosen women who are in need.

