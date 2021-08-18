“We’ll Bring Them Back” An Jun-ho & Han Ho-yeol chase after deserters!

The official ensemble poster and main trailer for upcoming Netflix series D.P. have been released. D.P. centers on Deserter Pursuit Unit members An Jun-ho (Jung Hae-in) and Han Ho-yeol (Koo Kyo-hwan) as they come across different stories while tracking down fellow soldiers who have deserted their posts.

We see the D.P. team members outside of their military base and blending in with society in the posters. Although they look like civilians as they are allowed to wear regular clothing and grow their hair while traveling throughout the country, they are in fact soldiers who go after military deserters. Operating much like detectives, they work in pairs as they trace the whereabouts of the deserters. Investigating, snooping around for information, and doing stake-outs are all in a day’s work. Private An Jun-ho is a new addition to the team and is still rigid due to military discipline. He works with Corporal Han Ho-yeol who has more experience and is pretty nonchalant as a result. Having completely different personalities whilst standing in between the boundary of the military and civilian society, you can look forward to their team chemistry as they face the individual stories of the deserters.

A closer look at Jun-ho and Ho-yeol in action while pursuing the deserters is shown through the trailer. As the team leader, Ho-yeol shares his insight about having to first put yourself in the deserters’ shoes to better understand them and track them down. However, Jun-ho realizes that the investigation ends up feeling more like jumping into the deep end as unpredictable and dangerous situations pop up. The pair question acquaintances for clues as they figure out where the deserters might be headed and race after them. In the process, Jun-ho experiences mixed feelings when he learns about the various reasons why they deserted their duties. Will bringing back the deserters be as easy as their commander claims?

The diverse stories of the deserters that Jun-ho and Ho-yeol come across and the weight of their missions will pierce our hearts and minds when D.P. premieres exclusively on Netflix on August 27.