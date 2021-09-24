Angels & Airwaves Release New Album ‘Lifeforms’

Angels & Airwaves have released ‘LIFEFORMS’ via Rise Records and BMG, their first album in seven years. The album explores a variety of topics but is largely centered around the theme of interpersonal relationships. With the album release, the band has also shared a visualiser for lead single “Timebomb”. Fans can watch the visualiser here and stream the album here: riserecords.lnk.to/Lifeforms

‘LIFEFORMS’ is the band’s sixth album since forming in 2005. Its lyricism is thought-out and intentional, and its sonics derive inspiration from 80’s artists like Depeche Mode, as well as from front man Tom DeLonge’s early pop punk days. Shortly after this release, Angels & Airwaves will hit the road on a US tour.

“’Timebomb’ is a special song to me because it represents the emotional equivalent of an armed device about to blow. I think everyone can relate to the pressure of life bearing down on a young teenage heart,” said DeLonge of the new song. On ‘LIFEFORMS’, he shares, “It’s taken me a long time to present my art in the way I envisioned over a decade ago. ‘LIFEFORMS’ is the first part of what I saw could be possible then.”

In 2021, the band has previously released four tracks (“Euphoria”, “Restless Souls“, “Losing My Mind” and the entrancing “Spellbound”). The recent music has received praise from the likes of Esquire, Alternative Press, NME, SPIN, Consequence of Sound, and others, with Rolling Stone calling “Restless Souls” “quintessential Tom DeLonge”.

DeLonge, a founding member of Blink-182, formed Angels & Airwaves in 2005. The band has released five full-length albums and charted numerous hits, including “The Adventure”, “The War”, “Everything’s Magic”, and “Rebel Girl”. ‘The Dream Walker’, released in 2014, hit No. 1 on iTunes and No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums chart. A multimedia project, the album was accompanied by a graphic novel, comic books and the short film Poet Anderson, co-directed by DeLonge, which won Best Animated Short Film at the Toronto International Short Film Festival.

In addition to his work with AVA, DeLonge created To The Stars, a multimedia entertainment company that creates original content across music, film, television and publishing. DeLonge served as executive producer of The History Channel series “Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation” and will make his feature film directorial debut with the forthcoming Monsters of California.

Since their concert in Indonesia back in 2008, Angels & Airwaves have cultivated a steady fanbase in Southeast Asia with Indonesia (#5) and Singapore (#9) on their top 10 countries based on streaming.

Angels & Airwaves is Tom DeLonge (lead vocals, guitars, keyboards), David Kennedy (guitars, keyboards), Ilan Rubin (drums, keyboards, backing vocals), and Matt Rubano (bass guitar, keyboards, backing vocals).