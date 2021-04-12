Another blowout treat for Mang Inasal Chicken and Palabok fans!

As a special Blowout treat this summer, Mang Inasal is giving two free solo servings of Palabok for every order of Mang Inasal Chicken Inasal Large Family Size.

The must-catch Summer Edition of Mang Inasal’s Takeout and Delivery Blowout runs from April 9 to 23, 2021.

The Summer Blowout allows families to enjoy scrumptious Mang Inasal Palabok—be it for lunch, merienda, or dinner — together with their fave Chicken Inasal!

Customers enjoy Mang Inasal Palabok’s delectable sauces and scrumptious pork chunks, sautéed with the right amount of spices, topped with smokey tinapa bits, crunchy chicharon, slices of hard-boiled egg, and chopped spring onions.

Give in to your food cravings! Order Mang Inasal Chicken Inasal Large Family Size – alongside your other all-time Mang Inasal favorites – via GrabFood, foodpanda, Mang Inasal Delivery Service or through Mang Inasal’s Facebook Messenger.

For a complete listing of the branches that offer takeout and delivery services, visit https://stores.jfc.com.ph/manginasal.html. Interested parties can likewise join the Mang Inasal Viber Community group to keep track of the latest promos and product offers nationwide.