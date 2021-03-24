“Kayang-Kaya! You can still buy your own house during this pandemic.” – Anthony Taberna

“Kaya natin ‘to” these are the words of the Chairman of the Board of P.A. Alvarez Properties & Development Corporation, Mr. Romarico “Bing” Alvarez, after the news of the pandemic broke out.

Real estate is one of the industries which was greatly damaged by COVID-19; from halted operations, slowed down constructions to low sales performance. Despite all these, the frontrunner of P.A Properties immediately called for swift action and towards the 3rd and 4th quarter of year 2020, they were back on their feet as operations slowly perked – up.

The vision to provide affordable housing to Filipinos was long etched on Mr. Alvarez’s heart because it was his father’s dream. Hence, P.A. Properties developed 40 communities and constructed more than 20,000 housing units from its inception 26 years ago. It continues to open projects in pursuit of augmenting the production of housing supply in Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Metro Manila and they continue to help resolve the country’s housing backlog estimated to reach 12 million units by 2030 per data provided by Subdivision and Housing Developers Association, Inc (SHDA).

Given the business’ advocacy, the good-hearted businessman decided to reach a wider niche and, finally, personally hand-picked the new face of P.A. Properties; Mr. Anthony “Ka Tunying” Taberna, the equally good man who can relate to a wider diversity of listeners; the professionals, the business people, the overseas workers, and other markets. The company believes that Ka Tunying embodies the hard-working Filipino, mindful of providing for his family the basic needs and desires of his loved ones.

P.A. properties believes that his determination is aligned with the company’s thrust of helping the Filipinos achieve their dream to own a home.

Before the endorsement agreement, Ka Tunying already featured P.A. Properties on his Youtube Channel; Tune in Kay Tunying. Through that episode, he learned the heart of the company focuses not only on its stakeholders but also on its employees. There is a special arrangement for their employees who want to acquire a property.

During this Pandemic, was it really the best time to buy a home?; one of the questions Ka Tunying asked the company, and he learned that there are reasons why the home purchase is recommended. At this time of the pandemic, home buying may yet be exciting as there are many promotional initiatives – extensive discounts are offered on ready- to- occupy units. Terms are more lenient and considerate; customers were provided alternative payment methods online – with an array of new payment facilities introduced. Reservations were even made available online. Ka Tunying then concluded, with P.A. Properties “Kayang- kaya”, you can still buy your own home during this pandemic.

Other attributes Ka Tunying liked are the affordability, architecture of units, and the planning of their properties which he personally visited. With Pag-IBIG Fund partnership it made it even more cost-competitive; with as low as P6, 300 monthly amortization, and low equity you can own a beautiful home. Another hallmark of their properties is project developments integrated with the basic necessities of the community. This concept ensures that the residents could avail themselves of basic services and products a few minutes from their own homes.

P.A. Properties, with Ka Tunying as their new brand ambassador, seeks to pursue a brighter and smarter business ahead. They promise to continue building houses and dreams as they embark on new communities to develop in the CALABARZON, Central Luzon, and Metro Manila areas. It will also extend its arms to other progressive regions to cover a wider territory. It will be resilient and innovative to conquer a wider market, serve broader bases and forge ample alliances; hence, helping more Filipinos to attain their dream home.

As another year unfolds, “nagagalak ang P.A. Properties na makasama si Ka Tunying sa pagtupad ng pangarap na magkabahay ang bawat Pilipino.”