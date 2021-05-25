APAC 5G Industry Forum unveiled key values of 5G ecosystem for Industry 4.0

APAC 5G Industry Forum (5GIF) held virtually online on Thursday with the theme “5G Inspiring new value accelerate Industry 4.0”, urged for ecosystem cooperation and joint innovation to support industry digitalization.

The Forum, co-hosted by Huawei Technologies, registered over 800 participants from over 30 countries representing governments, telecom operators, academia, ICT and other vertical industry players from the Asia Pacific region.

The Forum invited technology partners and industry business owners to share and explore on how a sustainable 5G partner ecosystem could be developed to create higher contribution and businesses in the Asia Pacific region. Speakers of the Forum came from different industries and countries from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

5G will revolutionize the global economy and to shape business growth, and commercial and digital service acceleration. “But there still have many challenges to overcome, 5G requires not only innovators, but also brave practitioners to drive the development. In Thailand, Siriraj Hospital is a good example, they are facing many difficulties to transform traditional processes, but the hospital has finally started to use 5G services for remote patient monitoring, connected ambulances, and unmanned medicine vehicles to provide higher quality of medication service to their patients,” said Dennis Xiao, President of Huawei Technologies Asia Pacific Region in the opening remarks.

Mr. Dustin Kehoe，APAC & ME Service Director of Global Data, mentioned in the Forum that more than 15,000 ASEAN enterprises are spending over $246 billion for current ICT transformation, industries are starting to use 5G in manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, and other campus-based networks. ASEAN countries are very committed to enlarge industrial manpower through variety skill-sets and technologies talent training.

“5GtoB will bring great benefit to the global economy and Huawei proposes a 1+N 5G target network to fulfill the requirements of video backhaul, machine vision, remote control and real-time positioning,” said Daisy Zhu, Vice President of Wireless Marketing at Huawei. She then shared several examples of automation in manufacturing, airports and shipping ports highlighting 5G’s role in providing greater bandwidth, lower latency and positioning.

The Forum covered two discussion panels, panelists from university, consultants, government, and telecom operators had come up a common views for the industry standards, public policies and regulation with economic benefits to capitalize on creating growth, improving quality and maximizing efficiencies in product lines.

The 2nd panel session discussed on the challenges and opportunities of 5G eco-systems cooperation. Huawei and operators have already established lots of IoT based partnership cooperation framework in the past a few years, which can help to build a faster local ecosystem. The next going forward is to explore more possible business use cases to create new commercial value, together with innovators, start-ups, and solutions providers to offer 5G enabled vertical industry solutions to accelerate industry digitalization.

The rapid deployment of 5G across Asia Pacific has paved the way for new innovations in vertical industries. Continued ICT investment and cooperation will better serve the businesses of the region, accelerate industry digital transformation, and develop the local partner ecosystems necessary for inspiring new value and accelerating industry 4.0.