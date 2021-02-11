Art in the Park celebrates 15th anniversary

Touted as the country’s most popular affordable art fair, Art in the Park is celebrating its 15th anniversary with 8 days of art, 60 exhibitors, and more than 6,000 artworks by hundreds of established and up-and-coming Filipino artists.

While the physical edition of the fair can’t take place just yet, the annual treasure hunt continues on a virtual platform at www.artinthepark.ph starting at 10am of February 21. New pieces will be uploaded on the site daily until February 28th.

As in previous years, prices of artworks are still capped at P50,000. The online fair will continue to benefit the Museum Foundation of the Philippines in support of their projects and programs for the National Museum of the Philippines and its network.

Since 2006, MFPI has allocated P15 million to the National Museum for various initiatives such as infrastructure projects, staff development grants, and exhibition programs, among others.

Special activities and participants

For the first edition of Art in the Park this year, an exciting lineup of educational activities will complement the virtual fair.

Art in the Park continues to partner with Globe Platinum for several events that will run throughout the week during Globe Platinum Hour, 530 pm daily. This includes a special tutorial for kids by award-winning comic artist, illustrator, architect, and children’s art show host Jomike Tejido. Globe Platinum will also present special video features on the art-making process of Filipina artists Henrielle Pagkaliwangan and Yvonne Quisumbing. There will also be music on Saturday night from 80s band Overdrive.

For the fair’s special collaboration with the Bank of the Philippine Islands, BPI Art Clips will feature specially produced videos from various artists. This year, BPI Art Clips shines the spotlight on pottery, one of the best-selling categories of Art in the Park, through a series of mini-documentaries that will highlight the works of pottery pioneers in the Philippines Jon and Tessy Pettyjohn, and Joey de Castro.

The lineup of participants include Altro Mondo Gallery, Ang I.n.K., Archivo 1984, Arnold Art Collection, ART LAB: Atelier Cesare & Jean Marie Syjuco, Art Underground, Art Verite Gallery, ART for Space Gallery, Artery Art Space, Artepintura Gallery, Association of Pinoyprintmakers, Avellana Art Gallery, Blanc, Boston Art Gallery, Cevio Art Haus, College Of St. Benilde, Cornerstone (EJ Espiritu), District Gallery, Famous Artists , FEATI University School of Fine Arts, FEU, Galeria de las Islas, Galerie Anna, Galerie Artes, Galerie Stephanie, Limbo, Los Nuevos Conquistadores, J Studio, KASIBULAN – Kababaihan sa Sining at Bagong Sibol na Kamalayan, Kulay Art Group, M A G, Manila Collage Collective, Mia Casal Ceramics, Modeka Art, Mono8 Gallery, Museum Foundation of the Philippines, Nineveh Artspace, Nord Anglia International School, Orange Project, Parokyano ng Malabon, Qube Gallery, Resurrection Furniture, Sagada Pottery, Sheerjoy, Silverlens, Space Encounters, T.U.P. Fine Arts Manila, The Authenticity Zero, The Mighty Bhutens, The Photography Zone, The Thursday Group, Tin-Aw Art Gallery, UP College of Fine Arts, Village Art Gallery, Vinyl on Vinyl, vMeme Contemporary Art Gallery (Young Artists’ Studio), Ysobel Art Gallery, White Walls Gallery.

Your treasure hunt experience at Art in the Park

With over 6,000 artworks from 60 exhibitors and hundreds of Filipino artists, it’s best to prepare in advance. Art in the Park presents a step-by-step guide to help you with your online treasure hunt and in navigating www.ArtinthePark.ph.

1. Starting at 10 am on February 21, you can view thousands of artworks www.artinthepark.ph. You can browse the artworks by category or by gallery. You can also arrange them alphabetically, according to price, or from the most recent uploads.

2. When you’ve set your eyes on an artwork, you can click on the piece to get more information about the artist and the gallery.

3. At Check Out, you will be asked to fill in your contact and billing information before proceeding to payment.

4. Art in the Park will accept payments via credit or debit cards, and GCash.

5. A payment confirmation will be sent to your email address, which you can then forward to the gallery to arrange shipping or pickup of your artwork with the gallery point person.

While waiting for your artwork, make sure to check the website and Art in the Park’s social media pages for the special activities and educational videos specially produced for the fair. You can also interact with us on social media by tagging @artintheparkph on Instagram and using the hashtag #ArtintheParkPH.

Art in the Park is organized by Philippine Art Events, Inc., for the benefit of the Museum Foundation of The Philippines and with support from Globe Platinum and Bank of The Philippine Islands.