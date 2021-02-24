The Battle for the Shield Forges on: Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 Set for This April

0 comment

Acer announced the Asia Pacific (APAC) Predator League 2020/21 will be held from April 6-11, 2021. Fans who were left on the edge due to the 2020 league’s postponement have something to look forward to as teams across the Asia Pacific will finally battle it out in an online-only tournament.

The decision to host the Asia Pacific Predator League fully online, instead of a cancellation, demonstrates Acer’s commitment to the gaming community,” said Andrew Hou, President of Acer Pan Asia Pacific Regional Operations. “With the ongoing COVID-19 situation, we made the decision to move the competition to Spring 2021 for the safety and best interests of the tournament’s competitors, fans, spectators and staff.”

The teams who qualified for APAC Predator League 2020 Grand Finals are the first ones to claim a slot for this year’s tournament, while the remaining will be filled by other teams invited by Acer. Altogether, these teams will battle head-to-head to take home the coveted APAC Predator League shield.

This year, the league has been divided into four sub-tournaments. The teams will be pre-assigned based on their geographical location:

  • APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final Dota 2 Asia
  • APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final Dota 2 APAC
  • APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final PUBG Asia
  • APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final PUBG APAC

A sum of US$400,000 is pooled across the competitions of the APAC Predator League 2020/21.

All ticket holders of the postponed APAC Predator League 2020 Grand Finals will be compensated in full while VIP ticket buyers are guaranteed of Predator League souvenirs as a token of appreciation for their patience and support. Acer will soon release further details regarding the refund process.

The APAC Predator League 2020/21 will be broadcasted live on Acer Predator’s channels, Facebook and Twitch.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Meatier and saucier: Chowking’s best-selling Siopao just got better!

Team Orange 0 comments
The siopao has established itself as a true merienda staple among Filipinos. Not only are these fluffy steamed buns stuffed with sweet and savory meat, they are also easy on…

Be healthy while enjoying what you eat with the 100% plant-based unMEAT

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Here’s the newest meat alternative that looks, tastes and is priced like real meat. Its a generally accepted notion that eating healthy means skipping great-tasting food. Not anymore. Now its…

Reinvent and Go This 2021 with Globe Virtual Hangouts

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Globe Virtual Hangouts is back for another year of digital experiences and events and this time, things will be even bigger and more exciting! In 2020, Virtual Hangouts brought everyone…

Enjoy Free Shipping, Cashback, and More at the 3.3 ShopeePay Cashless Festival until February 25

Team Orange 0 comments Events
ShopeePay, an integrated mobile wallet that offers users easy access to digital payment services, launches the 3.3 ShopeePay Cashless Festival this February 22-25. Users who shop, buy load, and pay…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone