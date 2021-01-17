Audrey Mika releases new track & music video for “Excuses”

0 comment

20 year-old rising star Audrey Mika kicks off 2021 by releasing her new track “Excuses” along with an eye popping new music video.

“Excuses” is out now via RCA Records and is written by Audrey, Nick Lee, Mason Sacks, Alexandra Veltri, Amisha Sarkar and produced by Nick Lee and Mason Sacks. The music video is directed by Brent Campenelli.

“Excuses” follows the release of “Safe With Me”, Audrey’s much acclaimed collaboration with Gryffin as well as her release of “Red Gatorade” which Idolator called a “bop”.

Hailing from the Bay Area, Audrey Mika first rose to prominence as a YouTube sensation whose following has continued to grow with her unique covers of popular hits. She has amassed over 1.55 million YouTube subscribers who flock to check out her original material such as her two prior projects, 2018’s “Are We There Yet” and 2019’s “Level Up,’ which she recorded entirely on GarageBand.

Her latest EP 5 A.M. was released in early 2020 and includes her hit “Y U Gotta B Like That” which has amassed over 111M streams worldwide as well as “Fake Heartbreak” which Idolator called “soulful.”

Her spring tour saw her first ever New York show sold out. In the summer of 2020, Audrey released “Just Friends” which was met with Billboard praising her “top-notch vocals,” and E! News declaring it an “irrepressibly catchy track” as well as “Red Gatorade.” She was recently featured on “Safe With Me” with producer Gryffin. The track has garnered over 6M streams worldwide. Audrey has been working on new music and is excited to release “Excuses,” her first taste of music in 2021.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

