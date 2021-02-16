Autosweep & EasyTrip RFID loading quicker with GCash

GCash, the leading mobile wallet in the Philippines, now offers customers a more convenient way of loading their Autosweep & EasyTrip RFID accounts via the GCash app.

For a minimum amount of PHP 200, customers with GCash accounts can just go to the Pay Bills portion of the app, select Transportation, and choose either Autosweep or EasyTrip, and enter their account number and the amount they want to load. Topping up load using GCash eliminates the hassle of going to physical locations just to do the same, is evidently faster, and is contactless, keeping customers safe against the pandemic.

“GCash has been a staunch advocate of cashless transactions for the transport industry, for both the public and private sectors, and we strongly support the Department of Transportation’s initiative to shift towards a cashless payment system for our national roads. Cashless transactions provide an unbeatable convenience to customers,” said Martha Sazon, President and CEO of GCash.

“We also have already enabled bus, taxi, tricycle, and even ferry operators nationwide to accept cashless payments through GCash, even before the new normal,” Sazon added.

The RFID technology is now essential when traveling to northern and southern regions outside Metro Manila, as it allows cashless payments without stopping at toll gates.

San Miguel Corporation‘s (SMC) Autosweep RFID covers Skyway,NAIAX, SLEX, MCX, STARTOLL, while Metro Pacific Tollways’ (MPTC) EasyTrip covers Cavitex, C5 Link, NLEX, SCTEX, and CALAX. Vehicles traveling on these roads are required to have RFID stickers starting January 11, 2021.

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), which operates GCash, is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe Telecom Inc.

GCash is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, kindly visit https://www.gcash.com/.