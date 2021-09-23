AXA helps raise global investing literacy with new video series

The pandemic has resulted in volatile market conditions, and it’s during these times when diversification of investments is especially important. Investing globally is one of the best ways to diversify because it spreads out one’s investment to other markets, thus lowering risks while also capitalizing on growth in other countries.

So why are many Filipinos still reluctant to invest globally? It’s possible that some still find the idea abstract, or may not be familiar with available options, while others may just want to stick with what feels comfortable. However, if we don’t overcome these barriers, we lose the opportunity to take advantage of the growth that global investing offers.

In its bid to equip more Filipinos with the knowledge and the confidence to venture into global investing, AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, has collaborated with Wealth Arki for a new five-part YouTube webisode series on global investing. Wealth Arki is a Philippine-based company which aims to help people achieve wealth through proper financial planning and money management.

“Online video content channels are one of the most effective social media platforms to capture a wider audience and educate them on how to be more financially secure and independent. We hope to continue our financial literacy education and empower Filipinos through this content partnership with Wealth Arki,” said AXA Philippines president and CEO Rahul Hora.

Featuring AXA Philippines investment solutions director Dexter Agcaoili, the five-part video series can be streamed on AXA Philippines’ YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/AXAPHofficial).

Each episode was produced to explain fundamental concepts that are relevant to global investing. Experts will give concrete examples and talk about their own investing experiences to further enrich the audience’s knowledge and simplify complex topics.

The first two episodes, “Difference between global and local investing” (https://youtu.be/J2Q3QZBAUaI) and “Reasons to invest in international markets” (https://youtu.be/2q00XP4gyXA), discuss the prospects of investing in international markets, and the benefits and risks associated with it. Meanwhile, the third and fourth episodes, “Tips on choosing the right investment” (https://youtu.be/Yq5FlqHSWXU), and “Importance of time horizons” (https://youtu.be/Wyam_5tjEEM) delve deeper into the importance of risk profiling, asset allocation, and the concept of time horizon to determine what is the appropriate investment solution for each investor. Lastly, the fifth episode, “Different ways to invest globally” (https://youtu.be/a1KxFuBUE8U), tackles not only the different strategies to enter the global markets, but also gives valuable advice on how to get started the right way.

If you want to make the most of your money and aspire to invest globally, be sure to check out and subscribe to AXA Philippines’ YouTube page to watch all five episodes discussing global investing.