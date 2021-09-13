AXA invites customers to join plastic reduction drive via Emma by AXA

One of the country’s leading insurance providers, AXA Philippines, in its efforts to act for human progress by protecting what matters and manage its operations sustainably, is calling on its customers to pitch in on the drive to reduce plastic waste and create a lasting impact on the environment.

AXA has partnered with non-profit organization Plastic Credit Exchange (PCEx) for a new promo, wherein the insurer donates 15 kg of recyclable plastic materials to PCEx on the customers’ behalf when they register on the Emma by AXA website or app.

From September 1-30, the first 1,000 customers who download the app and register on Emma by AXA web or app can join the promo. An e-certificate will be also given to said users at the end of the promo period for their donation.

“With plastic waste continuing to accumulate in landfills and oceans, this is an issue that we should all take seriously. We look forward to taking a concrete step — one among many others — toward realizing the vision of a pollution-free community through our partnership with PCEx,” said Rahul Hora, AXA Philippines president and CEO.

PCEx is an organization that partners with sustainability-conscious businesses around the globe to responsibly offset plastic footprint. This activity is carried out through AXA Hearts in Action, the insurer’s volunteering program.

Aside from this initiative, AXA Philippines launched paperless communications last year wherein all transactions to customers are now sent via email and notifications via Emma by AXA app and web to save tons of paper every year. AXA also initiated the Go Green office program for the proper segregation of waste for recycling, as well as the use of toilet paper made out of recycled office paper waste.

The company also previously introduced the “Adopt a Mangrove Seedling” promo wherein Emma by AXA app or web users got to extend a helping hand and plant mangroves with the Communities Organized for Resource Allocation (CORA)’s program, non-profit organization in Leyte that creates sustainable environment and livelihood for women in the said community.

With the Emma by AXA web or app, customers can safely and conveniently view their e-Policy and receipts, update policy information, submit claims, buy insurance online, and access AXA Rescue Line for 24/7 emergency assistance, including police, fire, ambulance, and roadside assistance.

The Emma by AXA PH app was recently recognized as Mobile App of the Year – Philippines at the Insurance Asia Awards 2021.