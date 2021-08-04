Back-to-school big discounts on vivo smartphones, available at Shopee 8.8 Sale!

Back-to-school bargain hunters who need a brand-new cellphone in time for class opening should not miss out on the massive discounts from leading smartphone brand vivo at the Shopee 8.8 Sale. From August 8 to 9, vivo shoppers can enjoy up to P4,000 price reduction on select phone models, including the V20, Y12s, and Y20s G (4+128).

The ultra-slim vivo V20, with a standard retail price of PHP19,999, will be available at the Shopee 8.8 Sale at a reduced price of only PHP16,999, plus a P1,000 OFF voucher – for a massive total discount of PHP4,000! Well-loved as a solid mid-range phone with premium specs, the vivo V20 sports an industry-leading 44MP Eye Auto Focus selfie camera, and a flagship-level 64MP rear camera. A great value for money, the phone is powered with Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor (2.3 GHz), an 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), and a 4000mAh battery with flash charge technology.

Also available at a huge discount is vivo Y12s. Originally priced at PHP6,499, this stylish starter phone is made even more affordable for only PHP5,999, plus a P300 OFF voucher, for a total savings of PHP800. The phone has a 13-megapixel main rear camera along with a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera up front. It also has MediaTek Helio P35 chip coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. And it ships with Android 10 layered with Funtouch OS 11 out of the box.

Those looking for a gaming-capable phone may opt for the light and slim vivo Y20s G (4+128). Normally priced at PHP8,999, the phone will be available for only PHP7,999, plus a P300 OFF voucher, buyers get to enjoy an awesome total savings of PHP1,300. Equipped with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 Gaming Processor, 4GB RAM, a 128GB ROM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone has a triple-camera system led by a 13-megapixel sensor and a front-facing selfie camera with an 8-megapixel sensor. Take note, however, that stocks are running out on the vivo Y20s G (4+128), so if this guy’s your pick, better shop early!

Four more vivo phone models are available for bargain-hunters from the 2-day sale. They are the Y31, Y20i 2021, Y1s, and the V21 5G.

The bestselling vivo Y31 is discounted by a whopping PHP1,000 and will be available for a low price of PHP11,999, down from its standard retail price of PHP12,999. On the other hand, the stylish vivo Y20i 2021 is marked down by PHP200, and can be bought for only PHP7,299, down from its usual price of PHP7,499. Meantime, the smooth and classy vivo Y1s is price-slashed by PHP600 and can be had for only PHP4,899, down from its original price of PHP5,499

Model Original Price (PHP) Shopee 8.8 Price (PHP) Y12s 6499 5999 V20 19999 16999 Y20s G (4+128) 8999 7999 Y31 12999 11999 Y20i 2021 7499 7299 Y1s 5499 4899 V21 5G 23999 21999

To maximize their bargain-hunting expedition, shoppers can avail of vivo’s P500 OFF midnight voucher. It will be available for use on August 8, from 12 AM to 2 AM but limited only to the first 500 buyers, with a minimum purchase of PHP4,000. Be sure to add to cart in advance, to save on time. As soon as the clock strikes midnight, just check out the items, zero fuss!

Five more handy vouchers will also be available during the 2-day sale, together with the nationwide free shipping:

Vouchers:

P50 OFF voucher (no min spend)

P100 OFF voucher (min spend 4000)

P300 OFF voucher (min spend 5000)

P500 OFF voucher (min spend 9000)

P1000 OFF voucher (for V20 only)

For more details on the Shopee 8.8 Sale, visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You may also follow vivo Philippines’ official page on Shopee to get updated on promo announcements and check out www.vivoglobal.ph for more product information.