Ginebra San Miguel hopes to inspire Filipinos with new “Bagong Hamon, Bagong Tapang” campaign

While the coming new year brings us a fresh start, it also pushes us to face a new reality, a new normal. In this new normal, life is not the way it used to be.

With the new normal comes a new start, a new hope, and a new future that is in our hands to shape. The pandemic may have exposed our weaknesses, but it has also built new courage and strength. It is a courage that says, “I will start again even if it means beginning at a lower state”. It is a courage that operates on humility and certainty to fight despite external factors. Indeed, to succeed in this battle we have to overcome uncertainty with a different kind of strength and resilience, and a new kind of courage.

Bagong Hamon, Bagong Tapang,” Ginebra San Miguel’s latest campaign hopes to inspire and to motivate with a new ad that highlights the values that Filipinos need to have as a nation in facing the challenges of the new normal – “ganado,” “matapang,” “lumalaban,” and “nagkakaisa.” The narrative is inspired by real-life situations that Filipinos went through in the pandemic, rising to the challenge of starting anew to survive, to be able to provide for their family and to serve others.

The new advertising campaign was launched on January 1, 2021 on online and digital platforms.

Filipinos have always been strong and resilient as a people but the new challenges we face today unleashed a new kind of strength and resilience we never thought we had. Today, we are ready to move on and ready to take new opportunities. We have a chance to reinvent and to create a better world where we can all work, succeed, and celebrate in the new normal. We cannot re-write the past, but we can learn from it. We evolve and we adapt. ‘Kailangan harapin ang bagong hamon ng may bagong tapang, isang bagong tapang na hinubog ng pandemya.’ Ginebra San Miguel is one with the Filipinos and one with the nation in building this new future,” says Ginebra San Miguel Marketing Manager Ron Molina.

Ginebra San Miguel’s award-winning campaigns have consistently drawn
inspiration from the Filipinos’ deeply-rooted culture of communal drinking or “tagay” as a symbol of unity, togetherness, and Bayanihan spirit.

Recently, Ginebra San Miguel’s digital ad “Tapang na Tunay” won the nod of the Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) for Best Branded Digital Ad as the brand’s One Ginebra Nation campaign took on a deeper meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic as Ginebra San Miguel showed its solidarity with the nation through its donation of disinfectant alcohol to frontliners, among others.

Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) is the producer of Ginebra San Miguel products, the world’s largest-selling gin according to leading global drinks journal Drinks International. It is also a 15-time Gold Quality Label awardee of the Monde Selection International Quality Institute.

