Bahay Pukyutan Playground is up in Museo Pambata

In commemoration of Manila Day, the Museo Pambata Foundation Inc. blessed their new playground space last June 24. The Bahay Pukyutan Playground features living and learning spaces for children and adults that emphasize the connection and importance of our environment and the natural world.

Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Vice Mayor Dr. Honey Lacuna graced the event and the Museo Pambata’s President, Bambi Mañosa-Tanjutco, toured the guests around the new playground space.

“We are happy that there’s another place in Museo Pambata for kids to explore and hone their physical and social skills. We believe that this new interactive space will shape the future children of Manila and create a better learning environment for them”, says Bambi Mañosa-Tanjutco. “Once the restrictions ease, we will welcome everyone to Museo Pambata and share the new spaces we created for them to explore.”

Last year, Museo Pambata started working on the outdoor spaces of the museum. Its design was inspired by the late National Artist for Architecture, Francisco “Bobby” T. Mañosa who made an original wooden structure in the old Parks and Wildlife Bureau in QC and is now called the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife. Patterned after the geometry of the honeycomb, the interconnected hexagonal shapes of the Bahay Pukyutan provide a multi-level play space.

The 450th year commemorative stamp and coin was also turned over to Museo Pambata, a very historical gesture from the City of Manila. Some postcards were also signed by Mayor Isko which are addressed to the future kids of Manila and were dropped inside the Museo Pambata’s vintage mailbox.