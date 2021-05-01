Ballantine’s Finest wants you to know there is no wrong way to drink whisky

Whenever you think whisky, you think of it in simple, traditional terms: neat, on the rocks, sometimes mixed with soda, sometimes as part of a fancier but well-known cocktail. It sometimes feels like anything else would be a disservice to a great drink such as whisky. You must follow the rules, they say, or else you’re not enjoying it the way it was meant to be enjoyed.

But who’s to say how whisky is really supposed to be enjoyed? All it takes, really, is any drink you want to pair with a whisky that’s just great with everything.

If you’re looking to experiment and find the right mix you’ll love, the multi award-winning Ballantine’s Finest is the whisky for you. It has a sweet and smooth taste with subtle tones of milk chocolate, honey, and vanilla. You can have it with just about anything you want, because Ballantine’s Finest believes there’s no wrong way to mix whisky.

For those looking to explore the different possibilities, here are some suggestions you can try:

For those who want something sweet

If you’re looking for a cocktail that’s sweet on your palate, how about mixing Ballantine’s Finest with cola? It’s simple—pour a shot of Ballantine’s Finest, mix in a little cola, stir, and serve with a lime wedge. For an even more unique flavor, try vanilla or cherry cola.

Another sweet idea would be to blend a Ballantine’s milkshake. Mix vanilla ice cream, milk, ice, and some Ballantine’s Finest in a blender, and work it until it’s smooth. Top the shake with some chocolate syrup.

For those who want something smooth

Sometimes you might want to have your whisky go down smooth. A nifty mixture a pairing Ballantine’s Finest with beer and berries: mix a shot of Ballantine’s Finest, lemon juice, honey, and crushed berries in a shaker, then strain and pour into glass filled with ice and top with light beer.

You can also try Ballantine’s Finest with your favorite lemon or citrus soda. Who says it can only be paired with gin or vodka? Stir together a shot of Ballantine’s Finest with the lemon soda or lemonade—you can even pour in some honey for added flavor.

For those who want something fresh

Whisky can have a fresh taste, too! Have you thought about giving whisky a minty kick? Try this: mix a shot of Ballantine’s Finest with tonic water and top it with a mint sprig or a drop of mint flavoring, as well as a lemon wedge. Your taste buds will thank you for the freshness.

Ballantine’s Finest also works great with fruit juice. This one’s simple, too—just stir together a shot of Ballantine’s Finest with apple juice and some soda water in a glass with ice. Other options include orange or grapefruit juice.

If all those pairings seem easy-to-do yet interesting to you, that is because they’re meant to be, and there’s totally nothing wrong with that. You get to decide how you want to enjoy your whisky—the right way is your way.

“Ballantine’s Finest is a whisky that plays well with other drinks,” said Ballantine’s Finest Brand Executive Kurt Ducusin. “It has a mixing versatility given the balance of sweet and smooth flavor notes but can still be enjoyed the traditional way. That’s why we believe there’s no wrong way to mix.”

“Ballantine’s is also committed to minimizing our impact on the planet by rethinking the way we produce, distribute, and promote our products. Our commitment is to ban all promotional items made from single-use plastic by 2025 and as the world’s number 2 Scotch whisky, we have the opportunity to make a real difference. Because of this, we created a reusable eco-friendly cup made of bamboo fiber, corn and resin. We will introduce this eco-friendly cup via online promotion in selected e-commerce partners.”

Grab a bottle of Ballantine’s Finest now for a suggested retail price of Php 599 in S&R Membership Shopping stores and Php 699 in Boozy.ph. It is also available in other leading supermarkets like Puregold, Robinsons, The Marketplace, SM, Metro Gaisano, Landmark, and Landers.