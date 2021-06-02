Be a Responsible Traveler and make your last-minute summer plans happen with AirAsia with Updated Flight Schedule

Summer isn’t yet over and travel junkies can now fly to their favorite AirAsia destinations and still beat the heat, as the national government eases the restrictions on leisure travel after almost two months of lockdown within the NCR Plus bubble.

Under the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution 118-A, leisure travel can now resume from NCR Plus to provinces under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), subject to travel regulations set by their respective LGUs and their local IATF.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the lighter travel restriction must be dealt with utmost precaution.

The tourism chief added, “Allowing leisure travel for all ages from the NCR Plus Bubble to MGCQ Areas will surely help local tourism back on track towards recovery.”

AirAsia shares the same excitement in the reopening of leisure destinations to promote tourism and local economic activities, while ensuring safe travel by strictly observing established health and safety protocols.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “AirAsia knows how much we all miss the beautiful beaches, food and iconic spots of Boracay, Bohol and Cebu among others but please be responsible travelers. By being responsible, we mean you should adhere to the guidelines set by the LGU’s and submit only legitimate RT-PCR test results. While on summer vacation, be mindful of the safety protocols in each destination to protect yourself and your family.”

AirAsia flies to Caticlan twice daily, Cebu daily and Bohol 5x weekly. Book your tickets now via the airasia superapp or airasia.com for the best value flight and accommodation deals.

Meanwhile, AirAsia also expressed its support for increased mobility among vaccinated individuals through a digital passport.

“With the increasing number of inoculated individuals, it is now time to allow more people to ‘move around with lighter restrictions’ while adhering to strict government protocols. Along with our thrust of promoting safe air travel, AirAsia has been pushing for a centralized protocol and the digitization of all travel documents for seamless transactions,” Dailisan added.

Presidential Adviser on Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion recently proposed for a ‘vaccine pass’ which would supersede other travel requirements such as health clearance of the different LGUs.

Concepcion said, “Those vaccinated in principle should have greater mobility than those not vaccinated and should be allowed to have more access to travel with less hassle. Traveling without a PCR test, provided you have a vaccine card, should be the mode moving forward.”

In view of the lifting of the restrictions for leisure travel from NCR Plus to areas under MGCQ, AirAsia announces its operating flights from 2-15 June 2021.