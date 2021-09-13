Be A Stand Out Student With The Best Headsets and Webcams For Learners

Two years into the shift to e-learning, many Filipino students are still struggling to participate in class. This is partly due to limited budget and lack of access to adequate accessories like webcams and headsets that they need for school. Logitech hopes to address this by offering a wide variety of high-quality, yet affordable gear that can motivate students to become more productive in their virtual classes, and help them excel their online activities, from recitation to exams.

Become An Ace Student With Awesome Logitech Gear

A great webcam and headset can give students the opportunity to participate actively in class, and enable them to focus well during lectures. These four products from Logitech are some of the best options for online learners across any grade level.

Be seen and heard with the C920 PRO HD Webcam from Logitech. You can be sure that your teachers and classmates see you clearly with this webcam, which features Full HD video and HD auto light correction. With dual mics for clear stereo sound, your voice comes through, loud and clear, each time you recite in class.

If you prefer a basic webcam that is still packed with features that can make you look good on screen, check out the Logitech C270 HD Webcam. With this webcam, you transmit a sharp, smooth image in a widescreen format. It also has automatic light correction, which ensures that you are seen in natural, lifelike colors, plus a built-in mono noise-reducing mic that delivers clear voice quality.

Computer users will love the Logitech H150 Stereo Headset, which has a dual plug with separate 3.5mm microphone-in and audio-out jacks. You don’t need to worry about background noise when speaking into this headset’s noise-cancelling microphone, which has a 180-degree rotating boom that can be worn on the left or the right, and even tucked away when not in use.

A more economical headset option from Logitech is the H111 Stereo Headset, which can be used with any device, from computers to tablets and smartphones. This multi-device headset is compatible with most operating systems and platforms, and is perfectly reliable for daily tasks, including video classes online.

For an optimal online learning experience, upgrade your virtual school setup with amazing gear from Logitech.