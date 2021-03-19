Be geared to go places with Lenovo’s new M2 Electric Scooter

Global innovation leader Lenovo is offering daily commuters a smarter, safer, and more stylish alternative for traveling with its brand-new M2 Electric Scooter. The travel solution incorporates patented innovative and purposeful features found in other Lenovo devices, offering top-notch performance and focus on rider safety and protection in an all-premium chassis.

Lenovo’s M2 Electric Scooter may just be the answer that commuters are looking for amid the currently limited travel options. Convenient enough to be ridden and parked almost anywhere, the scooter is also designed with innovative technology that promises riders safe and comfortable travel and allows them to practice social distancing while traveling. Added with the enhanced portability and premium design that longtime Lenovo customers will surely recognize and appreciate, the M2 Electric Scooter is created to intelligently transform the daily lives of its users.

“The M2 Electric Scooter is in line with Lenovo’s unwavering dedication to constantly innovate and challenge conventions through our products. The ongoing health crisis highlighted the need to connect and do things smartly and safely. Through the M2 Electric Scooter and our other smart devices, Lenovo continues to transform the way people live, work, and play as we reshape expectations and experiences to empower customers with smarter productivity, smarter entertainment, and smarter living for all,” said Michael Ngan, Lenovo Philippines President and General Manager.

Travel with ease

Riders of the M2 Electric Scooter can fully enjoy traveling without worrying about traffic, rising gas and fare prices, and even parking. Equipped with a powerful 350W motor and 7.5Ah high-capacity battery, the M2 Electric Scooter moves with a top speed of 25 km/h and can travel up to 30 km in one full charge. To maintain optimum performance while on the road, Lenovo installed an intelligent battery management system that protects the battery against common issues facing electric vehicles: short-circuiting, overcurrent, overcharge, over-discharge, and extreme temperatures.

It also has a cruise control function that automatically lets the scooter maintain and control constant acceleration and speed while moving. This can help in lessening hand fatigue, especially on longer drives as riders no longer need to constantly press the acceleration button. Moreover, the M2 Electric Scooter supports speed shifting that allows it to quickly change gears.

The handle houses an LED screen that displays vital information. Riders can reference it to keep track of parameters such as speed, mileage, gear used, and battery capacity. It also comes with mobile app control and Bluetooth support, making it possible for riders to connect the scooter with other devices or accessories.

For added protection and comfort on the road, the Lenovo M2 Electric Scooter has an innovative triple-brake and triple-damping system. Aside from its electronic brake that cuts the motor’s power, the scooter also has a disc and pedal brake for added protection against sudden accidents. Meanwhile, the triple-damping system (hidden shock absorption, spring shock absorption, and honeycomb tire shock absorption) removes any bumps even on rough surfaces, ensuring total comfort and stability while on the road.

The M2 Electric Scooter also matches the premium look and enhanced durability found in Lenovo PCs. Its dustproof and waterproof IP54 rating makes it suitable for riding under light rain and on dusty terrain. It is also stable enough to support a load up to 120kg. Riders will also find its max incline of 15° useful when going through steep roads. The scooter’s frame is made from magnesium and aluminum alloy, which has a stronger impact resistance for further user safety.

And with dimensions of only 1115mm x 1115mm x 515mm, the M2 Electric Scooter is compact enough to easily breeze through sidewalks and avoid major roads where most of the traffic is. It’s also small enough to be parked almost anywhere. If there’s no parking space, riders can simply fold and carry the M2 Electric Scooter along with them. It’s built with a one-step folding system, allowing it to be folded quickly in three seconds. While folded, the M2 Electric Scooter becomes more compact at 1130mm x 503mm x 515mm, making it easier to bring everywhere.

Special launch deals

The Lenovo M2 Electric Scooter will be available at official resellers and Exclusive Stores nationwide starting March 27. To celebrate its arrival, Lenovo is holding not one but two special promos.

From March 18 to 27, customers can join Lenovo’s pre-order and bundle promo for the M2 Electric Scooter wherein it can be purchased at a reduced price of PHP 16,995 (SRP PHP 19,995) and is bundled together with a free Herschel backpack and Lenovo Trackpods. To be eligible, simply pre-order the Lenovo M2 Electric Scooter from the official Lenovo Mobile Flagship Store via the Lazada app. Terms and conditions apply.

Simultaneously, Lenovo is holding an online promo wherein the winning participant can get one unit of the e-scooter for free. To join, simply like and follow Lenovo’s official Facebook page at fb.com/lenovophilippines, share the official Lenovo M2 Electric Scooter launch post (post settings should be on public for verification purposes), and tag three friends on the original post’s comments section. The winner will be contacted directly by the official Lenovo PH Facebook page.